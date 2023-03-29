GAA Fermanagh stars know the score for Division Three Final, says Ronan O’Neill

Ex-Tyrone ace a proud coach as Erne overcome reliance on Sean Quigley

When Ronan O’Neill stepped away from the Tyrone senior football squad two years ago, he thought he had said goodbye to the inter-county scene for good.

O’Neill had his mind set on continuing to assist the St Enda’s, Omagh club to which he has given tremendous service but his talents as a marksman had not been lost on current Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly.

And when the latter invited O’Neill to become the Erne County team’s forwards coach, he needed no second bidding.

Right now, O’Neill is looking forward to seeing Fermanagh confront Cavan for the second time within a week when they cross swords in the Allianz League Division Three Final on Saturday at Croke Park (7.15pm).

Cavan lost in the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition, being beaten by Westmeath in the Final at Headquarters last year, but this does not deter O’Neill from hoping that his team can replicate last Sunday’s League win over Cavan and do so in considerable style.

Prior to O’Neill assuming his current role, Fermanagh tended to rely rather too heavily on perhaps the same two or three players to put scores on the board for them. Sean Quigley played a key role in helping to amass Fermanagh scores in the past and he certainly contributed to the cause once again when he was sent in as a substitute on Sunday.

It’s rather different now, though. In Sunday’s 1-14 to 2-9 win over Mickey Graham’s men, no fewer than six players shared the scoring load, leaving O’Neill hoping that it might be a case of same again in the more demanding environment of Croke Park.

“I was very impressed with the way in which the boys set out their stall against Cavan last Sunday,” reflected O’Neill.

“They were focused on getting promotion when they left the dressing room and even though they conceded a first-minute goal, they never lost their concentration and finished very strongly to emerge as victors.

“We have met some good teams such as Down, Westmeath and Offaly along the way in the League and the boys have stood up well to the challenge.

“What pleases me in particular is the fact that more players are getting on the scoreboard. You look at the great goal Ultan Kelm got against Cavan and the way in which guys like Ryan Lyons, Ryan Jones and Darragh McGurn took their scores and you can see the benefits that accrue from having quality finishers who are on top of their game.”

O’Neill’s stamp was certainly on Fermanagh’s finishing powers with some of their scores coming from distance and others the end products of slick training ground moves.

“We maybe had a bit of luck on Sunday but at the end of the day you need that little bit of luck,” smiled O’Neill. “Cavan certainly put it up to us and it was a very tight finish. Now we’re going to Croke Park and it’s not often that Fermanagh get to play in games that are televised live there so we now want to put our very best foot forward.

“There is a lot to play for and it’s vital that the team retain their spirit and morale ahead of the Ulster Championship. It certainly helps that we will have home advantage against Derry in the Quarter-Finals.”

Among the first to congratulate the Fermanagh team on their successful promotion surge was popular Enniskillen businessman TP Tracey, whose initials alone identify him at virtually every GAA ground on the island — hardly surprising given that he has been helping to sponsor his beloved Erne County for 33 years.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see this team get up into Division Two,” beamed TP. “They are a great bunch of lads and you could certainly say that Kieran is delivering the goods as manager. I have been watching Fermanagh sides for a long time but this is as good a side as we have had.

“It is my sincere hope that they can now bring their form onto the Croke Park stage on Saturday and then carry it over into the Ulster Championship Quarter-Final against Derry, who we respect as the reigning champions.”

And with a typical impish grin, he added: “Sure that’s not too much to ask, is it?”