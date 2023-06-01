Kieran Donnelly keen for Fermanagh to repeat their League success against Antrim in the Tailteann Cup

It was a case of so near yet so far for Fermanagh when they met Cavan in the Allianz Football League Division Three Final at Croke Park recently.

Fermanagh had looked as if they might have had the title within their grasp at one stage before Mickey Graham’s side turned up the heat in the final quarter to emerge as 0-16 to 1-7 winners.

The frustration and disappointment that Fermanagh endured in that defeat have lingered since then but manager Kieran Donnelly is hopeful that Sunday’s clash with Antrim in the Tailteann Cup at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh (3.00pm) will help offer a soothing balm for the hurt inflicted at Headquarters.

Having won six of their seven scheduled League games Fermanagh had understandably hoped to finish on a high but Cavan’s greater experience and hunger prevailed in the end.

Now Donnelly is hopeful that his side can make a bold bid to get their hands on the Tailteann Cup but is conscious that the competition is already beginning to hot up.

His own team have beaten Leitrim and drawn with Wexford to date but Donnelly sees Antrim as a huge obstacle to their progress.

“There is a place in the Quarter-Finals at stake and that’s why the match carries a lot of weight. It would also afford the winners an extra week’s rest and that would do no harm,” points out Donnelly.

“We beat Antrim in the League but only by a point and they will feel they can maybe reverse that result this time round. Both teams are familiar with each other so it will be a tough contest.”

Donnelly’s courage in giving players such as Brandon Horan, Josh Largo Ellis and Daragh McGrun among others the opportunity to impress has certainly been rewarded to date while other more seasoned players such as Ryan Jones, Ultan Kelm, Sean Quigley and Jonny Cassidy have been very much to the fore.