Martin McGrath offers Tyrone a firm boost against Fermanagh in All-Ireland Masters Final

Gaelic Games

Fermanagh’s Martin McGrath evades Stephen O’Neill of Tyrone back in 2004, but today they are team-mates for the Red Hands

Not too many players are afforded the opportunity to participate in a Club Championship match and an All-Ireland Final within a 24-hour period.

But Martin McGrath is not your ordinary campaigner. He marked a quarter of a century in the jersey of St Joseph’s, Ederney by lining out against Enniskillen Gaels in the opening game in the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship last night. Today, he will have a key role for Tyrone in the All-Ireland Masters Final against Dublin at Ballinagh in Cavan (4pm).

For someone who celebrates his 41st birthday tomorrow, this would be viewed as a prodigious feat. But the irrepressible McGrath has a tendency of cocking a snook at convention.

Far from making up the numbers with Ederney, he was embroiled in what was a midfield furnace last night. He deployed his experience and energy once more ahead of adjusting his focus to what he thinks will be a titanic duel with a Dublin side today only too anxious to wrestle the Masters crown from the Red Hands.

And this begs the question – what is a loyal son of the Erne County doing in striving to bring glory to Tyrone?

Let Martin himself explain.

“Under the Masters competition rules, a team is allowed a guest player from a neighbouring county that is not participating in the series and that’s how I have come to be helping Tyrone out,” smiles McGrath.

“Mind you, with an aunt like Philomena Begley who is a Tyrone fanatic, I have to be careful in what I say!

“But I am really looking forward to this Final. It is terrific to be a member of this squad and hopefully we will retain the Masters trophy.”

Ederney’s 2020 Fermanagh Senior Championship title success was a red-letter day in McGrath’s career. His pride in the county and passionate love of football means he takes more joy in playing than ever.

As he takes the field today against the Dubs in the company of such players as triple Tyrone All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill and Aghyaran club legend Mickey Anderson, he maintains it will be “both a privilege and a pleasure”.

Denis Bastick’s power and experience boost the Dublin team in today’s Masters Final

Indeed, McGrath is relishing the idea of confronting seasoned Dublin warriors like Denis Bastick, Gary O’Connell, Tony Brennan and Brendan McManamon.

However, Tyrone are underpinned by a fierce competitive spirit, with Ciaran Gourley, Conor Gormley, Aidan Brady, Damien McDevitt, Damien Kelly and Eoin Bradley continuing to raise the bar in their performance levels.

And few in the camp are relishing this more than Anderson, who gave 20 years as a player to his beloved Aghyaran before slipping into his current role as senior team manager.

“It’s terrific to see every member of this Masters squad working so hard to maintain their fitness levels, thereby deriving maximum enjoyment from their involvement with the side,” declares Anderson.

“Sure, when you think about it we all could be doing lots of other things, but these men are absolutely dedicated to the cause. They take pride in the way they prepare and in the way they play.”

The modest and unassuming Anderson – in common with the rest of players – never for a moment believed that his family would be travelling to venues to see him play as his 41st birthday approaches.

“My wife Liz and children Tara, Amy and Garbhan can hardly believe that it’s me they see running about on the pitch,” he laughs.

“But I love to see them at matches and the other players also really appreciate the support they get from their families. There is a tremendous togetherness about the whole set-up that makes it so appealing.

“Of course, after matches we love to slag each other about how this club is getting on or how the other club is doing but the bottom line is that we are all in this together.

“It’s all for one and one for all and our aim is to try and keep it that way if we can as we go along.”