Marty McGrath tips Fermanagh to come of age and pose problems for highly-rated Derry

Former Fermanagh footballer Marty McGrath’s unstinting love of his sport was never more in evidence than last year when he won an All-Ireland medal – in the colours of Tyrone.

Having served the Fermanagh county team from 1999 until 2013, McGrath created a niche for himself as a midfield dynamo yet could play in virtually any position.

And now, at the ripe old age of 41, he is plying his trade with the Tyrone Masters outfit — every participating county is permitted one guest player — who won the All-Ireland Masters title last year with Marty pulling the strings in the central area.

He may be wearing a Tyrone jersey now, but his heart will always lie in Fermanagh. And when Kieran Donnelly’s troops battle Derry in the first of the Ulster Championship Quarter-Finals today, there will be no more passionate supporter in Brewster Park than the engaging McGrath.

To say that he is fired up for the occasion this evening might even be to understate his level of anticipation.

“I can’t wait for the match to get under way,” enthuses Ederney clubman McGrath, who won a Fermanagh Championship medal at the age of 39.

“These are the kind of games you just live for. Derry are coming to Fermanagh as Ulster champions, they will be favourites but our team will be ready for them.”

Conor Gormley, Martin McGrath and Stephen O’Neill line up for Tyrone Masters

Fermanagh may have lost to Cavan in the Division Three Final, however McGrath is not reading too much into that result.

“I don’t think Fermanagh played in the way that they wanted to in that game, to be honest,” he continued.

“Maybe that was down to the fact that Cavan didn’t allow them to, but right now the lads are totally focused on trying to get the better of Derry.

“They will have put that Cavan game behind them and they will come out with all guns blazing.”

The form of components such as Ultan Kelm, Johnny Cassidy, Ryan Lyons, Ryan Jones and Che Cullen among others has impressed McGrath to such an extent that he believes Derry will have their work cut out for them today.

“The team got into their stride over the course of the league and the fact that they stayed in a winning groove gave them encouragement,” points out McGrath, a company representative with Mannok.

“But Derry will be a different proposition. They will be keen to keep their Ulster title but I have no doubt that this Fermanagh team will be pulling out all the stops in a bid to secure victory.”

And while he is aware that Dublin’s win over Derry in the Division Two Final impacted on Oak Leaf morale, McGrath believes that their spirits will have been rekindled.

“You can either wallow in self-pity after a defeat or take lessons from it,” he insists.

“I think Derry will have absorbed learnings from that loss and they will be very keen to put things right.

“On the day, it just was not the Derry team as we know it, to be fair.

“That means Fermanagh must be on their toes from the outset, they simply cannot afford to find themselves chasing the game.”