Musician Lee Jones is hoping to be in tune as Derrygonnelly Harps eye success in Ulster Club decider

One moment in time showed Lee Jones that county football was not for him.

He was in Killarney on Boxing Night 2019, playing guitar with his folk-pop group ‘The Tumbling Paddies’. His performances for Derrygonnelly Harps had caught the attention of new Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin and he was added to the squad.

Jones went down to the gig with his father. There was a bed in Killarney waiting for him, but his father drove the six hours back after the gig with Lee sleeping in the back seat.

The following morning, a session was awaiting him in a cold and unwelcoming Lissan, the Fermanagh training complex.

One of the management team walked into the dressing room and announced that the session they had laid out was intended as a test of character, just to see how much punishment the panel could endure before quitting.

“You can imagine how that made me feel!” Jones laughed now.

“But we never saw a ball that whole session, it was just torture. Running on top of running... just brutal.

“After that, I knew it would be one or the other. There were a lot of gigs in the pipeline at that stage and I might have stayed about for a month or two and played a couple of McKenna Cup games, and then I pulled the pin. I just wasn’t fit to do it. The body wasn’t letting me.”

The music was inherited from his grandfather Trotter, a self-taught man on the fiddle who learned by ear.

Jones’ parents brought him to music lessons when he was eight. The piano soon gave way to the guitar, a spell on the drums and finally back to the six-string.

He played in traditional sessions all over the county. Several years ago, the Beoga Band had a gig in Enniskillen’s Ardhowen Theatre and required an opening act. One was hastily cobbled together and The Tumbling Paddies were on the road.

Now, they have six members and find themselves on the road every weekend, although they have no playing engagements this weekend. All the better for tomorrow’s Ulster Club final against Kilcoo.

In his spare time, if it can be called that, he works as an electronic engineer in Galway, making the six-hour round trip up and back to training on Tuesday evenings before returning home for weekends of football and music.

Winning Championships and a busy schedule of gigs mix like oil and water. In order to make it work, Jones is the cleanest-living rock ‘n’ roller about. If he has any pre-gig nerves, he can’t reach for a settler or two.

“It’s the choices you make. I still want to play football and if you want to do that, you have to bite the bullet and not take the pint before a gig or after,” he laughed.

“I am usually coming late to a gig from training or a match, there’s not much time for pints.”

Music has given him much, not least the excitement of playing abroad a few times. The gig that stands out for him was a cave in Germany on a Saturday night, followed by a red-eye flight and back to the porridge of a Sunday night in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The excitement of that life is combined with a dizzying run to the Ulster Club final as Derrygonnelly bid to become the first club team from Fermanagh to land a senior provincial title.

Usually a mainstay of the team, he came on in the county final to help steer the ship in the last quarter against Enniskillen Gaels.

He came on in that tumultuous opening Ulster win over Tyrone champions Dromore and made it back to the starting line-up for the semi-final victory over Clann Eireann.

The Derrygonnelly story is an interesting one, soaked in sorrow.

It wasn’t until 1995 that they won their first county title. They followed it in 2004 and 2009 but started a run in 2015 that has only been interrupted by St Joseph’s in the final last year.

At the start of this run, they lost club stalwart Damian McGovern to an industrial accident. Like many others in the club, Jones had worked with him and played for him.

He took an under-age team Jones played on that were sitting in Division Three. By the time they were minors, they won the county Championship at ‘A’ grade.

Just last summer, another cast-iron club man in Peter Jones — father of current players Leigh and Aaron — died in a drowning accident. Any club would be on their knees thanking their good fortune to have one like them. Derrygonnelly have lost two, many years before their time.

When they met Slaughtneil in 2015, the scoreline was 4-13 to 1-4.

They have learned their lessons in the meantime. The year after, they met Slaughtneil again. This time the margin was a mere five points.

They have stacked a block on top of another block. They have chopped wood, and carried water. They have knocked out Tyrone opposition two years in a row and in their 2019 Ulster semi-final loss to Kilcoo, the margin was just two points.

“We are lucky,” said Jones.

“Derrygonnelly have a bunch of players who are well drilled and they want to go places. They want more and more.”

They are all singing off the same hymn sheet.