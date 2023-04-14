Ryan Lyons urges Fermanagh to pull out all the stops in Derry duel

While the inviting prospect of Division Two football next year clearly excites Fermanagh dynamo Ryan Lyons, it simply wouldn’t compare to a victory over Derry in the Ulster Senior Football Championship on Saturday.

Kieran Donnelly’s side may have journeyed smoothly for the most part through their Allianz League Division Three campaign and, having raised the bar for themselves along the way, defeat at the hands of Cavan in the divisional final at Croke Park was a bitter pill to swallow.

But on Saturday redemption will consume Fermanagh’s mindset when they take on reigning champions Derry in a quarter-final tie which, in the eyes of many, the Oak Leaf side are expected to win with ease.

Yet Lyons does not subscribe to that belief nor does he feel that his side will be out of their depth against their august visitors to Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

In much the same way that Fermanagh capitulated to Cavan in the Division Three final, Derry suffered a rather more embarrassing experience against a rampant Dublin in the Division Two shootout at Headquarters.

In scoring a formidable 4-6, Dessie Farrell’s side exposed shortcomings in the Derry defence which Fermanagh are hopeful of replicating on Saturday.

The Erne outfit gained appreciably in confidence as the league unfurled but Lyons, a consistent scorer over the course of the competition, acknowledges that his side will need to go “above and beyond the call of duty” if they are to create an upset.

With the tone for such an occurrence in a Championship context having been established last weekend, Donnelly’s men can look to their three ‘S’ words — skill, stamina and spirit — if they are to have any prospect of making it into the last four.

“I think our staying power was a strong characteristic of our League campaign,” asserts Lyons.

“In several games, we finished strongly to get over the line. I know we slipped up against Cavan in the divisional final at Croke Park but, rather than make excuses for that, we have taken lessons from that game.

“We now know that we must pull out all the stops this time out. We will have to leave everything out there on the pitch.”

A feature of Fermanagh’s progress through the League was the contribution made from their substitutes’ bench.

“It was a common theme throughout the League,” says Lyons.

"Players who were introduced from the bench invariably made a huge impact and we will certainly require more of the same on Saturday. Fresh legs have meant a lot to us and this is one of the reasons why we will be playing in Division Two next year.”

But while he derives comfort from his own team’s commitment and endurance, he is quick to underline the extent of the threat that Derry will carry.

“Rory Gallagher has got the side up into Division One so now you are looking at a situation in which Ulster sides, with the exception of Antrim, are in either Division One or Division Two so that tells you all you need to know,” stresses Lyons. “When we look at the quality that Derry have, we know we will have an almighty battle on our hands.”

“Derry will obviously be very keen to retain the title they won last year and will certainly be putting in a huge effort. It will be up to us to respond in the best way that we can.”