Sean Quigley’s magnificent seven helps Fermanagh make a flying start to their National League quest

NFL Division 3

Fermanagh got their Division Three Allianz League campaign off to the perfect start after a seven-point victory over O’Byrne Cup champions Longford in Ederney.

The Ernemen dominated the game from start to finish, with ever-green talisman Seán Quigley kicking seven frees to fire his side to a comfortable opening win.

Manager Kieran Donnelly was pleased with his team’s performance in their 0-15 to 0-8 success.

“I’m delighted that we played so well in the first-half. We were finishing our moves, there were always options for the ball carrier and there were a lot of positives,” said the Erne boss.

The Ernemen led 0-11 to 0-06 at half time. The first quarter was a cagey affair with Ultán Kelm and Ryan Jones pointing for Fermanagh, while Iarla O’Sullivan and David McGivney were on target for Longford.

Four points without reply from Seán Quigley, Darragh McGurn and Sean Cassidy in the second quarter gave Donnelly’s side a five-point lead at the break.

Donnelly was pleased with the showing from his attacking aces.

“They had massive roles. They brought that bit of calmness to our play and our front options,” said the Fermanagh manager.

Longford hit back in the third quarter through scores from Keelin McGann and McGivney, but Fermanagh finished strongly, with late points from Quigley, Cian McManus and Kelm sealing the opening round win for Donnelly’s charges.

The Brookeborough man is hoping his players will step up to the challenge against Offaly on Sunday.

“We expect a youthful team, that under-20 side, they have options coming off that so it will be tough. Especially down there (in Tullamore), it will be tough, but it’s one that we’re looking forward to.”