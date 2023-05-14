Wexford hold Fermanagh to a draw at Brewster Park

Fermanagh 1-13 Wexford 1-13

Fermanagh had to be content with a share of the spoils from their Tailteann Cup meeting with Wexford at Brewster Park.

The Ernemen appeared to be in control as they led by six points at half-time and maintained that advantage with under 20 minutes to go.

But a black card to Fermanagh goalkeeper Sean McNally as he blocked off a Wexford forward following a mix up from a kick out resulted in a penalty and proved to be the turning point as Wexford rallied to level in added on time.

Sean Quigley looked to have won it for Fermanagh when he landed a fine effort deep in added on time but right at the end Wexford were awarded a ’45 and goalkeeper Darragh Brooks drilled it over as it finished in a draw.

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly felt his side missed too many chances in the first-half and they then invited Wexford on to them after the break.

“We had two or three goals chances in the first half, and you felt that if we had taken them, we could push on,” he said.

“You always fear in a game like that, we asked the boys to keep the scoreboard ticking and once we didn’t, we just invited them on to us.

“It was very frustrating, we missed plenty of chances, I thought four or five really easy ones that we would normally take and we invited them on and in fairness they took come exceptional scores from distance.

“They maximised all their chances and we missed a large majority of ours.”

Wexford manager John Hegarty was delighted with his side’s second-half display as they clawed their way back into the game.

“We did a huge amount of the attacking and a huge amount of the pressing in the second -half and we won the second-half by six points and that tells a story itself,” he said.

And he had praise for the character shown by goalkeeper Brooks with that final kick.

“It does take character and he kicked another good one earlier on. He has that in his locker. Any top-class intercounty keeper has to have that and that’s what Darragh is and I’m delighted for him,” he added.

Fermanagh had been the better side in the first-half and were good value for their six-point half-time lead.

Luke Flanagan converted a 10th minute penalty after Conor McShea was fouled while Ryan Lyons, Aidan Breen and Garvan Jones were among the scores.

Fermanagh remained six clear with 50 minutes gone but then came the penalty and although replacement goalkeeper Jack Kelly saved Ben Brosnan’s kick, the ball rebounded to the Wexford forward who slotted it home at the second time of asking.

With their tails up Wexford got back on level terms in added on time before Quigley edged Fermanagh back in front but then came Brooks kick to snatch a draw for the Leinster side.

Fermanagh: S McNally 0-1 (’45); J Cassidy, C Cullen, L Flanagan 1-0 (pen); S McGullion, L Cullen, C McManus; R Jones, B Horan 0-1; C McShea, R Lyons 0-6 (5f), R McCaffrey 0-1; A Breen 0-1, G Jones 0-1, U Kelm 0-1 (f)

Subs - S Quigley 0-1 for G Jones (50), D McCusker for McShea (50), J Kelly for Breen (54), J Largo Elis for McNally (64), G Cavanagh for Cassidy (66)

Wexford: D Brooks 0-2 (1f, 1’45); C Carty, P Hughes 0-1, M Furlong; L Coleman, E Porter, C Walsh 0-1; G Malone 0-1, N Hughes 0-1 (m); R Brooks, E Nolan 0-2, K O’Grady 0-1; R Waters, M Rossiter, B Brosnan 1-3 (3f)

Subs – A Tobin for Waters (h/t), B Molloy for Hughes (50), B Cushe for Furlong (57), J Turbitt for R Brooks (60), C Kinsella 0-1 for Roissiter (67)

Referee: B Judge (Sligo)