Five players to miss Ulster Championship opener as bans handed out for roles in Armagh v Donegal league scuffle

Armagh and Donegal have both received significant blows ahead of their Ulster Championship campaign as five players between the two counties have been issued suspensions.

The bans stem from an incident occurring between the two sides in a National League meeting last weekend, which saw both sets of players come together in a scuffle.

It is understood that Armagh's Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell have been sanctioned for their roles, along with Donegal's Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee.

Referee Paddy Neilan’s post-game report was enough to see the quintet charged with 'contributing to a melee' under the laws of the GAA.

The bans, ironically, will cover the Ulster Championship quarter-final meeting between the sides at MacCumhaill Park on April 24 and Armagh look to be the harder hit.

Mackin and Nugent have played significant roles on the team throughtout the summer, while Campbell has proven a solid option off the bench.