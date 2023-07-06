Football League finals could be scrapped as counties look to streamline schedules

The Allianz Football League divisional finals may yet be scrapped in the wake of concerns that the inter-county season is already top heavy in terms of fixtures.

It was after the provincial championships commenced within a week of the curtain coming down on the Allianz League that there were initial murmurings in relation to the absence of a break between the two competitions and those murmurings intensified as the All-Ireland Qualifiers itinerary unfolded.

It is understood that a number of counties have already expressed reservations in relation to what is considered to be the intensity of the inter-county season and ruling out the Allianz League divisional finals would be seen as a first step towards streamlining the season overall.

During the closing period of the Qualifiers some teams enjoyed the benefits of a ‘rest week’ while others found themselves in action on a weekly basis — a new development in terms of the staging of the All-Ireland series.

Pat Spillane was critical of the current format

Only recently Kerry legend Pat Spillane, an eight-time All-Ireland winner, slammed the current fixtures format and called for it to be modified.

Early feedback from the Central Competitions Control Committee’s (CCCC) roadshow across the four provinces last month indicates there is backing for the four divisional deciders to be disbanded.

Counties are currently involved in follow-up meetings from June’s in-person gatherings where ideas about streamlining and creating more space in the inter-county calendar were discussed.

The Central Competitions Control Committee had mooted that the League finals should have been discontinued from then but their suggestion was rejected by the GAA’s more powerful Central Council thus leaving the issue to be raised again now.

Several Ulster teams who were progressing on the All-Ireland stage suddenly found themselves engaged in a hectic round of games as efforts were made to ensure that the competition finished within an allotted time span.

Mayo may have won this year’s league title by beating Galway in the Final but they surprisingly lost their Connacht Quarter-Final against Roscommon the following weekend.

Indeed, no fewer than 17 teams found themselves in provincial championship action a week after the Allianz League divisional finals were staged.