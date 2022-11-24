Former GAA president Sean McCague dies

Former GAA president Sean McCague, who served the Association in the role between 2000 and 2003, has died.

A native of Scotstown in Monaghan, he was the first from his county to be president and oversaw the removal of Rule 21, that prevented members of the British Armed Forces and security forces in Northern Ireland from being members of the GAA, on his watch in 2001.

Prior to his rise at administrative level in the GAA, he was a successful inter-county manager, guiding Monaghan to inter-county titles in 1979, their first in 41 years, 1985 and 1988. They also won the league title in 1985.

He was assistant manager to the Irish international rules team when Eugene McGee was manager in 1987 and 1990.

The 77-year-old served as Monaghan secretary and Ulster Council delegate for his county while he was also an influential chairman of the old Games Administration Committee during Peter Quinn's presidency and was noted for the tough line he took on indiscipline during that time.

During his presidency the GAA conducted a Strategic Review, under the chairmanship of Quinn, which controversially proposed the division of Dublin into two inter-county teams.