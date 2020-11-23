Former Tyrone boss Mickey Harte appointed new Louth GAA manager

Former long-serving Tyrone GAA boss Mickey Harte has been appointed the manager of the Louth GAA senior team.

Harte left his post with Tyrone earlier this month after his request for a contract extension was rejected.

He steered the Red Hands to the Sam Maguire Cup in 2003, 2005 and 2008 during an 18-year spell in charge.

Harte has agreed a three-year contract with Louth, he will be joined by his former Tyrone assistant Gavin Devlin.

In a statement Louth GAA said: "Louth GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Mickey Harte as our new senior football team manager on a three-year term.

"The Errigal Ciaran clubman is one of the country's most successful managers winning 3 All Ireland Senior Football titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008 along with an All Ireland Minor title in 1998 and two All Ireland Under 21 titles in 2000 and 2001 with his native Tyrone.

"We are also delighted to announce that Gavin Devlin (an All Ireland minor, under 21 and senior medal winner with Tyrone) will be joining Mickey as assistant manager. Mickey and Gavin will also take charge of the county's under 20 team.

"We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the next three years."