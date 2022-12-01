GAA chiefs pledge discipline crackdown after series of violent attacks on officials

The GAA is set to take a much tougher line on the imposition of disciplinary measures following a recent series of violent incidents including physical assaults on referees.

The Association is particularly concerned, too, at the increase in the number of disturbing incidents at underage games in various parts of the country this year.

A raft of fresh disciplinary proposals has been compiled by a committee drawn from the Central Competitions Control Committee, the Central Hearings Committee and the Central Appeals Committee.

These will be put to Saturday’s meeting of the GAA’s all-powerful Central Council and, if they are endorsed, then they are likely to be tabled as motions at the Annual Congress in February. Assuming they would gain approval there, then they are likely to be implemented at the start of the 2023 All-Ireland Championships.

It is a measure of the work group’s determination to see violence outlawed in Gaelic games that there is a proposal on the table to increase the maximum ban on an individual from 96 weeks to 240 weeks, a measure that is clearly triggered by a series of violent incidents which occurred to date this year.

It is also proposed that penalties for infractions by team officials at underage matches should be doubled, and another proposal suggests managers or any team official found to have committed an infraction must serve a combination of a time and match-based suspension, which would also seek to prevent them from training the teams as well as withdrawing sideline and stadium entry privileges on match day.

And it is mooted that penalties for infractions by team officials previously on a match-ban basis should change to a combination of a time-based suspension and match bans.

The GAA hierarchy is also known to harbour concerns about the number of successful appeals which are made against player punishments given that this is interpreted as undermining the authority and judgement of referees.

Indeed in this particular context, GAA president Larry McCarthy pulled no punches in his assessment of the current situation in relation to referees.

“There are numerous things we need to do in terms of supporting our referees,” insists McCarthy. “It’s not just about stopping the abuse from the sideline. We do have to strengthen up our processes and procedures so that they can feel they are being supported.”

The GAA is clearly dedicated to bringing its disciplinary processes onto a better footing but, in this respect, it will require the full co-operation of all clubs and counties. In some quarters, there has been a blasé approach to discipline which has led to problems, not the least of these being the manner in which the image of the GAA is tarnished through acts of violence in particular.