GAA hoping ‘Referee Respect Day’ can improve attitudes towards officials and point the way ahead for all sports

The GAA is to step up its drive to promote greater regard for referees by staging a ‘Referee Respect Day’ within a 24 hour framework spanning Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Top officials within the country’s biggest sporting organisation have been gravely concerned by a rash of recent incidents in which refs were the victims of both verbal and physical abuse.

It was the fact that several of these incidents occurred in under-age matches which forced GAA chiefs to make their move and the hope now is that there can be more harmonious communication between whistlers and players at every level.

While referees have tended to be targets for players’ ire, such incidents might have been downplayed in the past but with some quite disgraceful happenings having been captured on social media in recent times, this is viewed as bringing the sport into disrepute.

GAA President Larry McCarthy is very much in the vanguard of the drive to eradicate such occurrences from the sport and has made an impassioned plea for everyone — players, officials, fans and, indeed, referees themselves — to get behind a concerted push to rid the sport of what is viewed as a cancer.

“The Association has made referee recruitment and retention one of the key pillars of our Strategic Plan for the next five years,” says McCarthy.

"Designating refereeing as a core objective of our Strategic Plan at its launch last April was a declaration of our intent to make this a priority and this initiative is in keeping with that.

“Our Referee Respect Day is a part of our commitment to raising the profile of referees and, more importantly, an awareness among the rest of our membership about the level of respect that we expect when it comes to supporting match officials. To be the embodiment of the GAA manifesto, ‘Where We All Belong’ requires that no one is left out or left behind.

“The people who act as match officials ensure our games take place and without referees, there would be no games at all.

"These people are just as important to the GAA as every player, coach, committee member and volunteer. They are dedicated to Gaelic games, have a passion for their vocation and have families who are proud of the contribution they make. How we treat referees says something about us and the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect.”

GAA chiefs have also come up with a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the levels of support for match officials. Among others, these include an evaluation of the rules relating to infractions against referees, a review of how serious infractions are processed, the launch of an updated training course on discipline procedures for disciplinary committees and a Give Respect, Get Respect campaign with a roll out in 2023.

Counties that have senior county finals on October 22 and 23 are being encouraged to make a particular effort to highlight and celebrate the role of the referee and match officials at these big games.

There is also a recommendation that refs in a county are invited to these showpiece finals and that Respect the Referee is a part of the pre-match protocol on the day.

There have been concerns voiced of late that some officials might be considering blowing the full-time whistle on their own careers within the sport because of what has been happening but this latest stance by the GAA could prove bountiful, although time will tell if this is indeed the case.

A number of former referees have already urged the GAA to act following the spate of recent incidents and now that steps have been taken to do away with unpalatable incidents, the hope is that codes played under the GAA banner will become beacons of encouragement for other sports as well.