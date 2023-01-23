GAA leave it to Glen to raise objection over All-Ireland final ‘16th man’ – but replay could be on the cards

GAA

The GAA has put the ball back into Glen's court over the outcome of Sunday's All-Ireland club football final that saw Kilmacud Crokes defend the last attack with 16 players on the field.

Crokes' Dara Mullin was positioned on the goal line defending a Danny Tallon 45 at the end, having been replaced by Conor Casey just seconds earlier. But he didn't come off until after the kick was taken and the ball went dead.

Glen signalled their intention to seek clarification with Croke Park's Central Competitions Controls Committee and are understood to have done so this morning.

But the GAA has left it to the club itself to decide if they want to raise an objection, rather than make a decision on it themselves.

If Glen do object, then the prospect of a replay is thought to be strong.

Under rule the penalty 'depends on the circumstances' with the option of Crokes forfeiting the game, a replay being ordered or a fine.

Mullin did not touch the ball but he was impacting by taking up a central defensive position.

Glen have sought the GAA's position on the matter and are believed to be leaving off a final decision until sometime tomorrow. They have until Wednesday at 3.30 to launch any objection.

Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke intimated that he, personally, would not be in favour of objecting but stressed that may not be the club's decision.

While there will be disappointment in some quarters that the onus has been placed back on Glen, ultimately if they object they are likely to be given a second chance.

The thrust of the decision is sure to come from the players and what their feelings on it are.