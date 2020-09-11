GAA must move on with positivity amid coronavirus threat, says Armagh coach McCorry

On duty: Down’s Daniel Guinness and Jamie Clarke of Armagh last year, and counties are now set to return to training

With county squads set to return to training from Monday, planning for what is hoped will be a hectic league and Championship itinerary is moving into full swing.

The GAA's Management Committee is due to recommend return to play protocols for inter-county teams to Central Council for formal ratification within the next 24 hours, so top-flight action will arguably resume against an even more intimidating background in terms of the Covid-19 threat than that which pertained when activities were originally halted.

Be that as it may, a concerted drive to spread the message of positivity is already under way. Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry is among those remaining upbeat as the GAA approaches what could yet be one of the most defining periods in its history.

"Because of the way things are at the minute, people's health has to take priority but we still have to get on with normal life as best we can. We have to be aware at all times of the situation in which we find ourselves but at the same time I think we should go forward with positivity," stated McCorry.

This view is shared by his Antrim counterpart Lenny Harbinson, who has particular reason for relishing the fact that the remaining two rounds of the Allianz League will be played next month.

The Saffrons are due to travel to Wicklow and host Waterford in completing their league itinerary and maximum points in these ties would see them climb into Division Three.

"Obviously the coronavirus threat is still very much with us. We can only live from day to day. If we manage to attain promotion, then we would have to feel that the season such as it is was worthwhile," stated Harbinson.

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr believes that the success of his county's club Championship to date can help to light the touch paper for Mickey Harte's Red Hands.

"Since the club action started in mid-July, I have attended 29 games in Tyrone and if what I have seen in terms of spirit, passion and commitment is transmitted to the county team, then they could do well in the Ulster Championship," insisted Kerr. "There is a feeling of optimism that they are capable of taking things to the next level in style. Obviously they will face big challenges as they bid to make progress."

One man who has a particularly busy programme mapped out this weekend is Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin.

He will take in tonight's first Fermanagh Senior Football Championship semi-final between six-in-a-row title-chasing Derrygonnelly Harps and Kinawley before switching his attention to the second semi between St Joseph's, Ederney and Teemore Shamrocks on Sunday night.

Fermanagh are due to travel to Clare and host Laois in their last two league games before taking on Down in an Ulster Championship quarter-final but McMenamin remains wary as he ponders the immediate future.

"I know that new protocols are coming our way and I am awaiting these," stated the Tyrone triple All-Ireland winner. "But as I see it we could have maybe a number of players engaged in promotion and relegation matches and it may well be that we will not have a full panel available to us until the start of October."