GAA players may hide Covid signs in bid to keep playing, warns Sean Cavanagh

Pictured at the Giant’s Causeway yesterday, Sean Cavanagh, RTE’s Joanne Cantwell and Oisin McConville with the Sam Maguire ahead of the Championship

Former Tyrone star Sean Cavanagh believes players will be tempted to hide Covid-19 symptoms on the eve of a big match.

Speaking on whether the enforced absence of teams or players due to the coronavirus could devalue the Championship, the 2008 Footballer of the Year feared players would hide symptoms to ensure they weren't ruled out of crunch games.

"It probably creates a culture now that players will almost and will be encouraged to hide potential symptoms of sickness and illness, which is kind of a scary thing," Cavanagh said, as RTÉ launched details of their coverage for the remainder of the GAA season.

"Because if I was a county player going into the game and I started to have symptoms and it could be Covid-related, I know in my head, because I was one of these guys that just always wanted to get on with it and never wanted to diminish my chances or the team's chances, I would be feeling, 'Right, I have to conceal this'."

Cavanagh fears that players will feel pressure to hide symptoms.

"And that's the scarier thing for me, that there's going to be pressure on players, I have no doubt, either individually or from a team perspective, that as they start to have symptoms to go and keep away from people, don't disclose close contacts," he added.