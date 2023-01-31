GAA set to rule on Glen’s appeal for All-Ireland Club Final replay

Glen and Kilmacud Crokes will find out today if their All-Ireland Club Final is to be replayed.

The GAA’s Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) are set to reveal the outcome of their deliberations following a meeting last night.

Kilmacud Crokes Shane Cunningham lifts the trophy after the All-Ireland Club Final — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Two officials from both Glen and Kilmacud Crokes, were invited to give their version of events around the last play of the All-Ireland Club Final, when Kilmacud, who won the game, had 17 players on the pitch, breaking the playing rules.

Last Tuesday, Glen submitted an objection to the CCCC before Kilmacud lodged a counter-objection. It is believed within their club that there is no appetite for a re-fixture, especially with star man Shane Walsh having left for a six-week holiday in Australia.