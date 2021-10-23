GAA Special Congress: Opinions split over radical change to All-Ireland series ahead of crucial vote

Plenty of debate and split opinions as All-Ireland series faces change

It has been shaping up to be one of the good old-fashioned Special Congress shoot-outs.

Motions 18 and 19, which are on the schedule today, will deal with the broken model that is the All-Ireland Football Championship.

For the last 137 years, the winners of their province have gone through to the All-Ireland series. At the start, of course, the competition was between successful clubs that would go on to represent their county, before the formation of teams representative of the entire county.

And by and large, nothing changed for over a century. Powers emerged and others fell away. Kerry won an All-Ireland hurling title before settling on football as their primary sport and gobbled up the All-Irelands.

Some never got a look-in, even in their own province. In 2001, the qualifiers were introduced and in time for 2018, a new ‘Super 8’ series where two round-robin groups replaced the old quarter-final knockout stage.

Proposal B is the one change that hangs in the balance. It will still cater for provincial Championships, but they will be relegated in status. Picturing a Padraig Hampsey with the Anglo-Celt over his head in March time is a long way from the spectacular Ulster final we had a couple of months back.

Thereafter, teams will play a league at their own level, with a sliding scale of sides going down the divisions progressing to a knockout phase, along with the long-awaited introduction of the second-tier competition, the Tailteann Cup.

It requires a 60% share of the vote to pass. It might get it, and it might not.

Not everyone is convinced.

Even those who sat on the Fixtures Taskforce are wary, such as Derry county board chairman Stephen Barker.

“This is too big a decision to make over soundbites, that’s what has happened,” he said.

“People have adopted a position and shot at everybody else’s position. That’s what I see is happening. Nobody is actually going into a room and saying, ‘Let’s discuss the merits of ‘A’, of ‘B’ and then, what is it like?’

“Just because the solution is less flawed than what we have now, is it a good enough reason to pass? What’s even more dangerous, what has been said for the last couple of days, is, ‘Let’s pass it and then tweak it’.

“What does that look like? What are we voting for then? What does pass it and tweak it look like?”

It’s not as if he is against a change to the system. He’s just not convinced we have the right blueprint here.

“I would be more in line with let’s trial it for a few years and that’s it in until 60% vote it out again. Or a new system,” he said.

“If we appreciate it needs tweaks, it needs more than just tweaks, it needs a few changes. Let’s make those changes and bring it back to February to deal with it. It is too big a decision, with too many flaws in it, to let it go at this minute.

“We don’t want to make it an ‘Ulster against the rest’ debate, which is what it is being framed up as. But every county in Ulster is not for it. There are several other counties who are not for it.”

Where sympathy will be generated comes from lower down the foodchain. Managers of some of the less successful counties believe this to fit their aspirations. The winners of Divisions Three and Four will be gifted a play-off to enter the All-Ireland race at the quarter-final stage. It’s tempting them.

Such as the new Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly. He has been managing at a high level in recent times with Scotstown and Cavan Gaels, but he believes a shake-up would work well for Fermanagh.

“The one thing that appeals to me is around the development of young players coming through some of the counties. You are guaranteeing them seven Championship games initially at the height of the summer, when the ground is dry and the weather is good,” he stated.

“And then if you are good enough, especially in Division Three and Division Four if you top it, you have a chance to play the teams in Division Two to go through to the quarter-finals.

“From that point of view, you are playing teams at your own level, you have a chance then to develop because the games are competitive. If you are good enough, you have a chance of a crack at an All-Ireland quarter-final.”

He added: “There’s no perfect solution but they have linked that if you are in the Tailteann Cup then the incentive is that if you win it, you gain promotion.

“I feel it ticks a lot of boxes and it gives a lot of counties hope. It is at a critical juncture that something has to be done and I feel it is the best proposal at the minute.”

Former Waterford football manager John ‘Jackson’ Kiely has a colourful take on it, given how he suffered for five years as a manager in the same province as Kerry and Cork.

“This is very simple, it’s the only way to do it. I can’t see any downside,” he reasoned.

“What’s the point in going on the way things are now? The present set-up isn’t working, it’s meaningless.

“How do you see the Championship? You could have Carlow playing Waterford, or Carlow against Louth… By God, they would knock spots off one another inside Dungarvan on a lovely sunny day. You would have something to play for. So I would support it completely.”

He added: “The only way it could be stopped is because of red tape. So are you going to watch Kerry beat Cork every year? It’s a complete disaster.

“But the GAA is afraid to change.”

On that last line, we will see. The GAA has experienced plenty change in the last 10 years.

At some point, there will be a vote.

Whether that happens today, or at a later Congress in February, is the question that will be left to delegates.