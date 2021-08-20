GAA star James Loughrey makes 500-mile round trip from Cork each time he plays for home club St Brigid’s in Belfast

It’s a story of loyalty and perhaps one of the longest possible commutes.

James Loughrey makes a 500-mile round-trip from Cork each time he plays for home club St Brigid’s in Belfast in the Antrim Senior Football Championship.

Having represented Antrim with considerable distinction as a dynamic wing-back, Loughrey called time on his spell in the saffron jersey when he moved to Cork in 2012.

But little did he realise then that this was to be the start of a whole new chapter in his sporting career.

Having initially linked up with the Mallow club after transferring from St Brigid’s, such was his form that in no time he was parachuted into the Cork county team.

In May last year, he stepped away from the Cork side to concentrate on club football with Mallow.

But now James has gone back to his roots, even though it means a round-trip of 500-odd miles every time he turns out for his beloved St Brigid’s, which has always been close to his heart.

His presence in the side has bolstered their prospects in the Antrim Senior Football Championship as it reaches a climax.

But why make such a move in what might be considered the twilight of his sporting career?

“Let’s just say that I was invited to come back on board with St Brigid’s by a good friend of mine who wouldn’t take no for answer,” said Loughrey.

“I could look back on things in a couple of months and maybe think I’m absolutely crazy, but for now I’m enjoying it and I’m only too delighted to be of some assistance to the club.

“Mind you, there are members of my family, like my wife, mother and sister, who might take some persuading that I’m doing the right thing, but I have to accept that.”

While St Brigid’s initially tended to have something of a cosmopolitan aura, it is now home-grown talent that is driving the club on in the various codes under the GAA banner.

No one is more delighted to see this than James, who has been very impressed with the reception he has received and the levels of interest and enthusiasm he has encountered.

“It’s great to be involved. With Antrim having been promoted in the Allianz League, there is greater interest in football and the Antrim championship is as competitive as any other,” he explained.

“There is no doubt that there is a new buzz in Antrim football right now.

“I like to think that I will be able to give something back to the club now.”

“Obviously, we are very keen to do well in the championship, but it’s a matter of taking one step at a time.”

James is certainly not there simply to make up the numbers.

“I am doing a lot of training on my own in Cork and I must say that the St Brigid’s team management have been very accommodating,” he said.

“I started playing football when I was 14 years old and I have been at it ever since.

“I never thought that I would be having an input with St Brigid’s at this stage of my career.”

St Brigid’s spokesman Oliver Lennon is in no doubt that James is fulfilling what he sees as a vital role.

“While St Brigid’s tended to be comprised of players from Tyrone and Derry in its early years, now we rely very much on home-grown talent,” he said

“In this respect, we see James in a very important role.

“His experience, skill and personable manner allow him to set an example for players.

“I must say that he is proving to be a great source of inspiration for our younger players in particular.”