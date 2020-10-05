GAA suspends all club games due to social distancing breaches

The GAA has taken the decision to suspend all club games until further notice.

The decision has been taken by the Association's Management Committee in the interests of public safety "following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days" according to a directive issued to counties today.

"In particular post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic," the directive states.

It applies to all games across the island, including Northern Ireland and comes ahead of a decision by the Irish Government later on Monday which may take the country to Level Four in the plan for living with the virus that would have shelved all club games and training anyway, leaving just inter-county games standing.

The GAA has stipulated that training can continue but clubhouses and bars are to close again - however, that is expected to change.

The swift action comes in the wake of scenes of excessive celebrations which has aligned with the number of county final at all grades being played over the last four weekends.

Cameras have regularly focused in on packed stands with spectators sitting closely together with little or no adherence to social distancing.

A DUP MLA hit out after large crowds gathered at a GAA match in Bellaghy on Sunday in breach of Covid regulations.

Hundreds of fans where pictured at the game between Slaughtneil and Magherafelt, not following social distancing rules.

Gary Middleton said: "The scenes of crowds at the GAA game in Bellaghy yesterday is nothing short of a disgrace. The [GAA] need to step up and show leadership. At a time when my constituency is under further restrictions, the actions yesterday is an affront to all those trying to keep safe."

He welcomed the suspension of club games.

"We must all work together to keep our communities safe," he added, "the sooner we do this, the more likely we'll be able to get back to doing the things we enjoy."

On Sunday evening video footage showed Blackrock Hurling Club celebrate their first Cork senior title with a parade of the cup involving many supporters in close congregation, scenes that have been repeated all over the country.

A number of county senior finals have yet to be played. Because of relevant Covid cases, the Donegal final between Kilcar and champions Naomh Conaill was deferred until this Sunday while the Cork football final, between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers, was also scheduled for Sunday.

Longford's football semi-finals were due to be played tomorrow (Tuesday night) with the final fixed for Sunday while the Laois and Meath senior hurling finals are among those scheduled for this weekend also.