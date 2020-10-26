GAA told to up its contribution for Belfast's Casement Park

A Sinn Fein minister has told the GAA that it must increase its contribution to the redevelopment of Casement Park in west Belfast.

The long-delayed decision proposed by the GAA's Ulster Council for a new 34,578 capacity stadium on the existing site on the Andersonstown Road in Belfast was finally granted permission by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon last month.

In 2012, the cost of the new stadium was estimated at £77.5m - but that has now risen to £110m.

However, the GAA has said it will not be offering any more than it initially offered as its contribution to the project - £15m.

That leaves a £33m shortfall.

The stadium is expected to see games being played by 2023.

Yesterday, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin told BBC's Sunday Politics that work on a business case was under way - but the GAA must cough up more than its original offer.

"It's not tenable to have that position," she said. "I understand the GAA having that position prior to the planning application.

"But certainly if the Executive is being asked to meet the overrun and the costs that have increased, the GAA should be doing the same thing as well and I've told them that."

The Casement Park scheme had been delayed by a number of factors, including a 2014 High Court case following local objections, leading to new plans for a smaller ground.

The planning application is for the redevelopment of Casement Park, demolition of the existing facilities with construction of a new pitch, boundary wall and stands, incorporating bar and restaurant facilities, conference venues, training, community and cultural heritage facilities.