GAAGO: Armagh legend Justin McNulty asks GAA to make All-Ireland Quarter-Finals free-to-air

Armagh’s former All-Ireland winning defender Justin McNulty has written a strongly worded letter to the Director General of the GAA in the hope that Saturday’s Senior Football Championship quarter-finals will not be screened behind a paywall.

Tyrone v Kerry and Armagh v Monaghan were drawn to play each other in the last eight, with the GAA scheduling the games for Saturday. Both ties will be broadcast live on streaming service, GAAGO

In contrast the matches slated for Sunday, Derry v Cork and Dublin v Mayo, will be televised free to air by RTE.

McNulty, now a SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, insists he has been contacted by a number of concerned constituents and believes genuine fans will be deprived of watching their county in quarter-final action.

He has called for GAA’s Director General Tom Ryan to step in and move the games away from pay per view.

“I am well aware that GAAGO is not necessarily out of the question in terms of affordability but there are people out there who do not have Smart television sets and will be unable to watch any of these games. To my mind that is unacceptable,” insists McNulty.

“When you think about it people who are sitting in their homes in rural south Armagh or in rural Tyrone may be unable to get these games. People who may not be technologically familiar with all that is involved with GAAGO because of the area in which they live will thus be deprived of seeing these games.

“I have left this matter very firmly on the doorstep of the Director General and I would certainly welcome some form of a positive response.”

In his letter to the Director General, viewed by the Belfast Telegraph, McNulty writes: “I have received complaints from constituents regarding the relative inaccessibility of this weekend’s matches, with Armagh v Monaghan and Kerry v Tyrone being available only through GAAGO.

“The discontent of my constituents is amplified by the fact that Sunday’s match fixtures will be available to all via RTÉ Sport.

“I share the frustrations of my constituents and am very firmly of the view that Championship matches, particularly from the Quarter Final stages, should be free-to-air as a matter of course.

“I am sure you can appreciate those frustrations, and in writing to you I am hopeful that you will take steps to ensure parity in broadcasting, so that the entirety of this weekend’s matches can be enjoyed by all.”

After eight years serving the international market, GAAGO, which is jointly owned and operated by RTÉ and the GAA, came into the Irish domestic market this year and the start of the year, the GAA promised to screen 38 exclusive Championship matches on this platform, including Saturday’s quarter-final ties.

McNulty’s stance on GAAGO has received a ringing endorsement from former Tyrone player and ex-U20 manager Paul Devlin.

“I think that elderly people in particular are being penalised here because they may not be all that conversant with GAAGO and all that this entails,” raps Devlin.

“These two games on Saturday that whole families would like to see and enjoy. There is no doubt that football fever is rife at the moment and I think that these matches should be within the gambit of everyone – in short, they should be free to air.”

Devlin believes that the sudden surge of Armagh, Derry, Tyrone and Monaghan into the last eight of the All-Ireland series has triggered huge interest across the province.

“When you think about it half the teams from our province will be in action over the course of Friday and Saturday and doesn’t everyone want to see them perform. I don’t think people should have to pay for this privilege no matter how you look at it.

“There are people who might not be able to afford to travel to see the games and I don’t think it would be any harm if they could view the action for free from the comfort of their homes. I believe that the GAA could be on to a winner if this were to be the case,” insists Devlin.