GAA’s new BBC deal will lift profile of our sport even further, says Ulster Council president Ciaran McLaughlin

Ulster Council president Ciaran McLaughlin has hailed the new five-year deal struck between the GAA and the BBC, believing it will lift the profile of the sport even further.

While Sky is no longer in the frame, a beefed-up BBC Northern Ireland package has come in its place, with All-Ireland Semi-Finals to be shown on BBC iPlayer and either the Gaelic football or the hurling Final to be shown live on BBC network television, giving Gaelic Games its biggest spread of potential viewers in modern times.

In another first, up to 10 matches in the Allianz Leagues will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

That means that essentially every tournament of significance in Gaelic football, as well as Liam MacCarthy Cup games involving a resurgent Antrim, will be available to BBC NI in the 2023 season and beyond.

“We’re delighted that the coverage on BBC is going to be across the whole network,” said Ulster Council president McLaughlin.

“It opens our games up to a wider audience. It’s expanding the coverage.”

Plans are already in place to show All-Ireland Finals on BBC2 across the United Kingdom. What that means in real terms is that people in places such as Penzance, Harrogate and Stranraer could be exposed to Gaelic Games in an opportunity that did not previously exist.

“The coverage of the BBC has started to expand and become popular because of their wider coverage of the games,” explained McLaughlin.

“And then they have taken the opportunity to expand the coverage of our games because they recognise there is an audience out there that wants to see what our games are about and wants to learn what they are about.

“For those encouraged and interested, they will get that opportunity no matter where they live.”

There were worries expressed that by adopting a split-season, the GAA gave away prime months over summer where they received widespread coverage.

However, an increased focus on the National League, as well as scope for an additional highlights programme on RTÉ midweek, means the potential exists for almost year-round coverage of Gaelic Games, according to McLaughlin.

“When you look at the club games and the kind of coverage we have now, our coverage is now starting in February and going the whole way through to the end of November,” he explained.

“That’s the coverage now, from the start of the inter-county National Leagues, then to the provincial and the new Sam Maguire format and Tailteann Cup.

“And as well, the clubs, the bedrock of our Association, are going to get their day in the sun.

“You have seen some of the games already, we saw just how good the Tipperary Hurling Final was. What this does is provide an opportunity to see games in areas that were previously available.”

RTÉ will be introducing a second highlights package and have made a commitment to screening at least nine camogie matches per year. Altogether, over 200 games will be made available.

GAAGO, a streaming service operated jointly by the GAA and RTÉ, will continue to stream matches all over the world.

The archive of GAA matches from the past has now been acquired by Premier Sports.