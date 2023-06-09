Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Clare set to serve provincial Final blockbusters

Two senior provincial Hurling Championship Finals will be staged tomorrow that are certain to captivate even lukewarm followers of what is viewed as one of the best field sports in the world.

While Galway and Kilkenny will vie for the right to become crowned champions of Leinster when they meet at Croke Park (4pm), reigning All-Ireland title holders Limerick and their neighbours Clare will go head to head in what is a particularly alluring Munster decider at LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (1.45pm).

Limerick are still very much the high kings of hurling having landed the last three All-Ireland titles but manager John Kiely is adamant that this does not bestow any divine right on his side to make it four on the trot.

The reigning champions possess some of the greatest players ever to have graced the sport in Nicky Quaid, Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes, Seamus Flanagan and Cathal O’Neill and given their team’s fluency and style they will certainly be strongly focused on taking a decisive step towards another national title.

Clare, though, will have something to say about that. Diarmaid Ryan is in spectacular form just now while Aidan McCarthy, Tony Kelly and David Fitzgerald are other players who have undertaken significant roles in bringing the side into this Munster decider.

In Leinster, Kilkenny have been a dominant force but in meeting Galway in tomorrow’s final they will be coming up against the legendary Henry Shefflin who has revitalised the men from the West’s fortunes since taking over the reins there after rewriting the Cats’ scoring history-books during his distinguished playing career with his native county.

TJ Reid is still producing the goods for Kilkenny while Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly and Eoin Cody continue to provide admirable back-up as their team focuses on dismantling Galway’s challenge.

Galway, meanwhile, can look to Daithi Burke, Gearoid McInerney, Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan and Evan Niland to set the tone for their performance.