Gearoid Adams keen to see young stars shine in MacLarnon Cup decider

Gaelic Games

Former Antrim football ace Gearoid Adams has observed the raft of youthful talent that has come to the surface within the county of late.

But tonight he will be strongly focused on the players who form his Rathmore GS team which will meet St Joseph’s, Donaghmore in the MacLarnon Cup final at The Dub, Upper Malone (7.30pm).

Adams has not spared himself in his role of Director of Football in Antrim and nothing would give him greater satisfaction than to see Rathmore come out on top tonight.

“It’s great to see young players and getting to participate in finals," he says. “This offers them a challenge and I think we will see a good game. Indeed, both teams are laden with talent which is great to see.”

The Rathmore side is backboned by a raft of players who have thrived at colleges level with Fiontain O’Boyle and Rory Grant to the fore. O’Boyle certainly makes no bones about his side’s task.

“We know that St Joseph’s will be up for battle because Tyrone teams have been doing well at schools level in Ulster this year,” he explains.

"For our part, we want to prove ourselves on this stage. We have put in a lot of hard work over the course of the competition and it would certainly be a big boost for our school if we were to capture the trophy.”

But to do that, they will have to get the better of a St Joseph’s, Donaghmore side that have looked particularly impressive in reaching the decider.

For Donaghmore, this will be a first appearance in the final but, such has been their form to date in the competition, they will certainly not be burdened by any degree of an inferiority complex.

Indeed, in overcoming teams such as St Mary’s, Belfast and St Louis, Ballymena so far, the St Joseph’s side have shown a marked hunger for success.

And this is emphasised by skipper Ronan Molloy, who is also the team’s leading scorer.

“There is a great buzz within the school just now and this makes us all the more determined to produce the goods ,” sais Molloy. “We have heard it said that we have not really been tested but we are taking nothing for granted. Rathmore will feel they have a big point to make in this game so we are well aware of the challenge that we face.”