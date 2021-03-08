Gemma Begley: Women are still second class citizens in GAA

Former Tyrone attacker calls for an urgent change in gender equality

The day that the GAA finally merge with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations will cause widespread weeping among those GAA correspondents who occasionally reached for it as column fodder, but on International Women's Day there is a sense of impatience with Gemma Begley of the Women's Gaelic Players' Association.

The former Tyrone attacker simply cannot understand why everything is not under the one roof, an issue flagged up recently as a chief aim of new GAA President Larry McCarthy.

"I have never been asked in any capacity, or consultation, or a vote, would I prefer (for the Associations to be joined)," she states.

"There doesn't seem to be much of a consultation or a sense from the female members on the ground what is the preference, who is making the decisions and what is the rationale for separate governing bodies because I don't know enough about it to be able to answer it. But it would seem common sense."

Begley sees it at first hand. Her club, Carrickmore St Colmcille's, have ensured gender equality; "It's got to a really nice place now where it is fairly fair across both genders."

And yet as a county player, she knew several indignities with the Tyrone senior team.

Such as having to pay for the use of the Garvaghey complex. Or ladies' players getting onto a bus back to Belfast hungry while their male counterparts filed into the main building for their post-training meal.

"If you compare it to wider society and other sporting bodies it is fairly unique," says Begley.

"It's that way because that's the way it has always been. It has improved, you look at one-Club models and the alignment they have now in things like education programmes, and last year even the Covid committee, things like that, worked very well."

She continues: "When you delve a little deeper and look at the numbers of women on GAA committees, the figures are low.

"Larry McCarthy made reference that he was going to make sure there was at least one woman in each of the committees.

"The idea of having one woman on any committee, if it was any other walk of life you are talking of 50-50 committees at this stage. If you take any situation in the real world and apply it to the GAA, then contrast it with the rest of the world, it puts it into context.

"Personally, I would like to see a lot more movement. There was a thing came up last year about facilities.

"Every woman in the country is still at the whim and goodwill of a male club, if you like to frame it that way, in terms of getting onto a pitch.

"I mean, all the intercounty teams are paying to use the GAA pitches. Rightly or wrongly, they have no other choice.

"You see the likes of Armagh and Waterford developing their own facilities, but it begs the question, 'is there not enough money being spent on facilities? Does it not make more natural sense for people to work together and find an accommodation? So that's one of the key issues."

The Women's GPA brought out the report 'Levelling The Field' towards the end of last year. The figures that jump out bear repeating. Only 7% of players receive any expenses, and nothing is guaranteed.

When public funding was distributed, there was a 77% funding disparity. And yet in other areas, progress is inching along. People are starting to get it.

The 20X20 campaign to drive more media coverage has achieved some objectives, but has also came along at a time when social media has exploded.

An early example came with the clip of Stephanie Roche's goal being nominated for a Puskas Award, the clip going viral. And yet when it came to the awards night, the picture all the photographers wanted was of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo looking towards Roche's legs as she walked past.

Three years later, Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg was accepting her female Ballon d'Or award and the awards host made an entirely inappropriate comment to her about 'Twerking' that she had the good sense to ignore.

Since then, we have seen the likes of American soccer player Megan Rapinoe move the dial on their own terms.

"It's brilliant," says Begley of the Rapinoe influence. "I see an awful lot of the WNBA players as well have always been against racism, wearing t-shirts with a message for their warm up and things like that.

"It's great to see Rapinoe taking the lead on that and the American soccer team have just been unreal in terms of valuing themselves and portraying that message to other women that you have to stand up and fight your corner.

"Put a proper value on what you are and what you are about. It has made it cool for athletes to be political."