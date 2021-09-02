Give Crossmaglen police station land back to local GAA team: ex-RUC man

The land where Crossmaglen PSNI station stands should be returned to the GAA, says Jim Gamble. The base was heavily fortified during the Troubles.

A former head of RUC Special Branch has said the land where Crossmaglen PSNI station currently stands should be returned to the local GAA club if the station is to be demolished as recommended in a controversial policing report.

Jim Gamble has been highly critical of Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s handling of the south Armagh policing reform plans, published this week.

The report was commissioned by the Chief Constable in January last year after he held meetings with local political representatives who were angered by a picture posted weeks earlier, on Christmas Day, of him at Crossmaglen police station flanked by officers armed with assault rifles.

The 170-page report delivered on Tuesday recommended a series of operational changes and suggested looking at the display of commemorative memorials in public places in stations – which had outraged unionists and victims campaigners.

But last night, amid a mounting backlash, the Chief Constable rowed back on the recommendation around memorials.

Mr Byrne said: "This afternoon I spoke to the chair of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation (Stephen White) and gave him an assurance there would be no removal of memorials to fallen colleagues from any operational police stations.

"As I said yesterday in relation to Crossmaglen, with any agreed station closure and redevelopment comes an inevitable requirement to consider how best to manage the transition of memorials and honour our fallen colleagues.

"When this time comes this will be handled properly and with sensitivity and in full consultation with the families of those murdered delivering policing in south Armagh.”

Earlier, speaking to the BBC, Mr White said: “There was always an understanding that those memorials had a particular place. He [the Chief Constable] said he understood my feeling, particularly the views of the widows.” He added that the Chief Constable had assured him that the “recommendation to relocate” police memorials was “discounted from the get-go”.

“What annoys me is there has been a lot of heat and light in relation to a proposal which, according to the Chief Constable, was discounted,” Mr White said.

“Moving forward, developing, learning and engaging — I’m all for that. I’ve spent a lifetime advocating community policing, but it is not all one-way.

“Community leaders, political leaders, they also have a responsibility in bringing people with them towards the police.”

Jim Gamble has also been critical of the handling of the south Armagh review.

Mr Gamble, who spent three decades working in policing in Northern Ireland, said if it was not viable to build a new PSNI station in the area, then Crossmaglen Rangers GAC should be given the land where the station currently sits.

In 1971, the Army controversially took possession of a portion of Oliver Plunkett Park, the club’s home ground, building the huge, fortified Crossmaglen Army base.

When the Army base and watchtowers were dismantled in 2006, the club regained possession of the ground and engaged in redevelopment.

However, Crossmaglen PSNI station, now earmarked for closure, remains on land once historically owned by the club.

Despite his policing past, Mr Gamble visited the club’s grounds in south Armagh and gave a talk to the Gaelic side’s members.

“I walked into the village in 2016,” he recalled. “I was driven by police but asked them to leave me off and walked into the Cross Square Hotel, ordered a Diet Coke and waited on someone from the GAA team coming to pick me up to take me to their grounds to do a talk.

“I visited the training facilities and you couldn’t help but come away impressed by the sense of community.

“They knew who I was and I knew where I was, and that was fine.

“In reality, the station is a relic from the past, but the language you use when you deal with these things really matters.

“When the Army base was vacated, I wrote a letter to support the local GAA club getting access to that ground and I supported their EU funding application. That’s a matter of record.”

Mr Gamble said that while fortified stations should no longer exist, there was no need for a report outlining what he said were “operational matters” that could have been achieved much easier “without fanfare”.

“It was all very unnecessary and foolish. If the Chief Constable needed a report to tell him what should be done to improve community policing, that’s an issue in itself,” he added.

“This is about a Chief Constable who makes misstep after misstep.

“You don’t bandwagon on people just to make common sense changes. These were mainly operational changes. He could have implemented most of them without the need for a report.

“People in south Armagh are being tortured by drug gangs. I know that’s going on and that needs addressed, but you do that regardless.

“If the security assessment allows you to use more liveried vehicles and enhance community policing, you implement that and assess it regularly.

“But this seems like a Chief Constable who just doesn’t have a grip on things.

“The worst thing is if something does happen to a police vehicle, because we’ve made this into a song and dance, that’ll be a major incident when it should have just been operational.

“Modernisation of policing is all about context. That’s what’s been lost on this occasion.”