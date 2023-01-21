Glen and Dunloy hope for Ulster dynamic double in GAA All-Ireland club finals

Teams are heading to Croke Park in bid to make history

Frances McMahon with her mother Brenda and brother Chrissy who plays for Dunloy GAC. Brenda recently took over the Village Inn pub and has hosted celebrations for Dunloy's Antrim and Ulster wins

With the snowy weather causing most roads to turn white this week, a sea of green and yellow will be swarming its way to Dublin on Sunday, as Watty Graham’s Glen Gaelic footballers and Dunloy hurlers try to pull off an Ulster double in their respective senior All-Ireland club finals.

With around 20 miles separating them, it just happens to be a coincidence that these two teams share the same kit colours, and that neither have won the most coveted GAA title in their histories.

Glen is based in the small Derry town of Maghera, where one can’t walk 10 yards without being greeted by a jersey, flag or bunting in support of the Wattys squad.

“I’m excited to go to Croke Park. I go all the time with various matches but I’m excited because this time it’s our own club there and that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day,” said Chris McGrath, whose footwear shop on Main Street also doubles up as Glen’s hub for their club lotto sales.

“I never thought I would see it to be honest with you.”

Dunloy fans hoping to bring home the Tommy Moore Cup

Founded 75 years ago, Glen only won their first senior county title in 2021.

Led by manager Malachy O’Rourke, the team’s journey has been a whirlwind since then, going on to gain provincial success last year against old Co Down foes Kilcoo, to now take on Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes at the weekend.

“It’s a 50/50 game. You’re playing a Dublin team and we’re a small wee town at the end of the day,” added Chris. “I hope we can do it, I think we can do it and we’ve enough talent to do it.”

At the junior campus of St Patrick’s College Maghera, principal Katrina Crilly said the momentousness of reaching the final for the first time in the club’s existence isn’t lost on her young pupils.

“I think the kids understand just how special it is. From young to old in the local community, everybody’s buzzing. I would say everybody is fully aware of just how special a moment this actually is,” she told the Belfast Telegraph. “The wee ones are just over the moon. It’s absolutely brilliant for the school and community, but it’s also more special for us because every single player on the panel is a past pupil of the college, so we feel like we have a wee part to play in the whole success story.”

Meanwhile in Co Antrim, nestled in between Ballymoney and Ballymena, lifelong Dunloy supporters are preparing to cheer their squad on in the club’s fifth hurling final, having last reached one 19 years ago.

“You literally grow up here with a hurling stick in your hand,” said Frances McMahon, whose brother Chrissy is on the panel.

If the Cú Chulainns (as they’re known), go on to beat Ballyhale Shamrocks, who have Kilkenny hurling superstar TJ Reid amongst their ranks, Frances said the village will be “absolutely mental”.

St Pat's College Maghera: Year 8 pupil Orla McWilliams with principal Katrina Crilly

“The green flares will be out in their droves. My dad started buying fireworks since we won the Antrim championship.

“There is no other conversation at the minute, everyone’s just talking about the match.

“All the younger generation of boys that are playing this weekend, I grew up with them and they are hurling mad. They’ve all been in the team since under-12s and I actually have a picture of us at the All-Ireland final in 2004. It’s mad because now my brother is a part of that team and it’s very emotional.”

For years, Dunloy lived in the shadow of Derry titans Slaughtneil, but finally knocked them off their provincial perch in a thrilling two-point win last month.

McKenna's Bar's Glen mascot

Now that they’ve gotten over that hurdle, super fan Anthony Cochrane thinks there’s no stopping them.

“Our forwards are as good as anybody in the country,” he said. “There’s no point in going down there on Sunday if we don’t believe we can win.

“In Dunloy, you have no other option; you either play hurling or you follow them everywhere. It’s a small community and it’s all we have, we’re so lucky.”

He also joked that winning “might be worst thing that ever happens the village”, as the celebrations will be “absolutely mad”.

Both games will be broadcast live on TG4 on Sunday, with Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dunloy starting at 1.30pm, followed by Glen v Kilmacud Crokes at 3.30pm.