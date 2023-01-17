Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke hoping that Croke Park familiarity can level the playing field against Kilmacud in All-Ireland Final

Getting a run out at Croke Park in their semi-final win over Moycullen has been a critical piece of preparation for Glen, Maghera, ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland Final against Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin, according to manager Malachy O’Rourke.

Glen went down a day early before their semi-final and had a walk around Croke Park and the dressing rooms to familiarise themselves with the task.

“It was a big thing for us to get to play the semi-final there,” said O’Rourke.

"I think I heard someone saying that they had played something like seven of the last 10 games there in Croke Park, through Leinster and the All-Ireland series from last year.

“I suppose it is like Dublin at intercounty level as well. There is no doubt it does help. You become very familiar with the place. It is a different ground so it gives them an advantage, I would say that.

“But the fact we played there the last day and the boys got a feel for the place, just the whole surroundings and everything else, will hopefully stand to us. At least that takes the advantage away a wee bit anyway.”

O’Rourke also confirmed that, after some consideration, they decided not to appeal the red card awarded to selector Ryan Porter during the semi-final victory.

Porter was sent to the stand after a comment was passed that officials did not approve of and their highly-regarded trainer will not be able to oversee the warm-up on the pitch or take his usual spot alongside O’Rourke on the touchline this Sunday

“We just wanted to get a bit of a clarification about what it was for,” O’Rourke explained.

“Once we got that, we didn’t follow it up.

"Ryan was the first to say. He wasn’t going to start telling lies or denying anything he did. He held his hands up and said in the heat of the moment, he made a comment that the officials didn’t like, so we just took our medicine.”

As a manager, this is the first time O’Rourke has taken a team to an All-Ireland Final. He played and won a Sigerson decider in 1989, and brought Monaghan to the All-Ireland semis in 2018.

One of his strong points as a manager is his ability to simplify their task and take the strain off the playing panel.

“If it’s a case of trying to take a bit of pressure off, well then that’s what you have to do,” he said.

“Other days, you might add a wee bit of pressure to it, depending on what the circumstances are.

“I think coming up to games like this here, it’s a matter as well of keeping it very routine. I think the biggest danger is doing things they hadn’t been doing before and building it up into something.

“At the end of the day, it seems a very simplistic thing to say, but it is a game of football. From the day you play the first round of the Championship, there is more at stake. But still you have to keep a sense of perspective and know that you have to perform.”

He added: “Sentiment doesn’t come into it. It can be a brilliant occasion and everyone is behind you. But if you don’t go down and perform, you won’t win. So it’s very much focused on what you have to do to perform to your best.”

Sunday is promising to be a very fruitful day for Ulster GAA, with just 18 miles separating the towns of Maghera and Dunloy, who play Ballyhale in the curtain-raiser hurling final, with O’Rourke hoping for the Dunloy support to cheer on Glen.