Glen exhibit all their champion qualities to end long wait for provincial glory by claiming Ulster title by beating Kilcoo in final

Glen, a team utterly starved of meaningful success until recently, suddenly and dramatically find themselves living the dream.

When their first Derry title arrived last year, it marked the end of a long, long famine, but when they put county titles back-to-back a matter of weeks ago, a whole new world opened up.

And that world was transformed into a sporting paradise yesterday when Malachy O’Rourke’s team not only took delivery of their first Ulster club title but beat reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo in doing so.

In a fiery, pulsating encounter, Glen not only paraded their array of skills but showed that they are made of stern stuff in the process.

Their flair, invention and unstinting work-rate were complemented by resilience, courage and character in abundance, and these qualities proved crucial in taking the team to the greatest victory in their history.

Prior to the game, Kilcoo’s enviable track record and insatiable desire for success were expected in many quarters to take them to another helping of glory, but Glen had other ideas.

They may have diced with danger on occasions – just a point separated the sides for a large slice of the third quarter – but Glen’s indomitable courage, rampant hunger and explosive finishing power surfaced to such an extent in the closing stages that for the first time in a long time Kilcoo were brought to their knees.

It was Glen, indeed, who served up a master-class in finishing embracing the opening ten minutes.

With Kilcoo striving to become accustomed to the early pace of the game, Glen slipped into top gear and Danny Tallon’s opening point in the fifth minute was the signal for an awesome scoring burst from his side that left their opponents temporarily reeling.

Tallon’s opener was followed by a spectacular score from a free by Emmett Bradley before Conor Glass whipped over a long-range effort that further bolstered his side’s soaring confidence.

And when Conleth McGuckian and Jack Doherty pilfered further scores with just ten minutes having elapsed, Glen looked as if they might take control of the game.

But Kilcoo are seldom down for long. In virtually their first meaningful raid, Paul Devlin linked cleverly with Dylan Ward to pave the way for Aaron Branagan to flick home a well-worked goal.

KIlcoo’s defensive resolve became more pronounced and when several Glen raids were foiled through timely interceptions, the All-Ireland champions began to attack with much greater venom. With Ceilum Doherty and Conor Laverty roaming freely in their endeavours to create space the Kilcoo defence was temporarily discomfited.

A point from a Ryan McEvoy free saw just a solitary score between the sides (0-5 to 1-1) with each side tacking on two points before the break.

But when Bradley and Tallon were on target again immediately on the resumption, Glen regained their assurance only to be reined in again when Paul Devlin converted two Kilcoo frees.

With the exchanges more frenetic and the tension building, it was Glen who held their nerve.

Kilcoo powered forward repeatedly in their bid to salvage the contest but it was Glen who made late telling thrusts count where it matters most – on the scoreboard.

With the crowd on tenterhooks, Ethan Doherty showed the Kilcoo rearguard a clean pair of heels in whipping over a 55th minute point and when the mercurial Tallon repeated the dose five minutes later, Glen looked poised to enter the promised land.

And their passport to do just that was clinically sealed when Alex Doherty pounced for an injury-time goal that will be enshrined in the manuals of Glen’s history.

It was a hard-earned, tenacious, lung-bursting victory – but, boy, was it sweet if you had Glen or indeed Derry blood in your veins.

Now it’s onwards and upwards for Glen as they target the All-Ireland series, in which they will encounter teams laden with ambition and drive.

But yesterday’s encounter could hardly be better preparation form what’s ahead of them.

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy 0-1, A Branagan 1-1; E Branagan, D Branagan 0-1, M Rooney; A Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, J Johnston 0-1 (mark), P Devlin 0-2 (2f).

Subs: A Morgan for Ward (half-time), S Og McCusker for Doherty (56). Yellow cards: E Branagan (14), D Ward (24). Black cards: P McCusker (16), McCusker (56).

Glen: C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan 0-1, C Carville; T Flanagan, M Warnock, E Mulholland; C Glass 0-1, E Bradley 0-2 (2f); E Doherty 0-1, J Doherty 0-1, C Convery; A Doherty 1-0, D Tallon 0-5 (3f), C McGuckin 0-1.

Subs: C McCabe for Convery (57). Yellow cards: C Carville (51), Flanagan (63).

Referee: Joe McQuillan