Glen make history with sensational All-Ireland semi-final victory

GAA

Glen booked their place in the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship Final with a 1-11 to 0-12 win over Moycullen.

The Derry and Ulster champions will return to Croke Park in a fortnight’s time to take on Kilmacud Crokes.

It was an exciting game with the best team winning. The Derry side started the game well before Moycullen got back into the game just before half-time.

A Tiarnan Flanagan goal just after the break was crucial, with Glen holding on to claim a famous victory.

Elsewhere today, Down made it two wins from two in the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-14 to 1-10 win over Donegal while Derry overcame Fermanagh and Cavan beat Antrim.

Derry fought back to beat Fermanagh 0-11 to 1-04 at Ederney in Section B, while Cavan won 2-10 to 0-9 victory over Antrim in Portglenone in Section C.