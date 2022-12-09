Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke knows his side need to produce more to counter Kilcoo threats in Ulster decider

Fermanagh native Malachy O’Rourke is well versed in confronting sporting challenges and that’s just as well given the test that his managerial qualities will undergo when Glen take on Kilcoo in the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Sunday.

O’Rourke steered Monaghan to Ulster senior football championship titles in 2013 and 2015 having previously managed his native Erne county and been in charge of several club teams before taking up the Glen reins.

The Maghera side had never won the Derry senior title until O’Rourke worked the oracle last year and now that they have retained their county crown, they find themselves immersed in the Ulster Club series.

But this particular competition, played as it is on a straight knockout basis, is invariably an unforgiving environment and, even though Glen have already claimed the scalps of Errigal Ciaran and Cargin in the series, the forbidding presence of the current Down, Ulster and All-Ireland champions looms on the horizon this weekend.

And while Glen have undoubtedly already ascended a considerable peak spanning the past two years, much more will be asked of them if they are to make further progress and no one is more conscious of this than the canny O’Rourke.

“Going into the Cargin game, we were hoping for a better performance and we didn’t get the display we would have liked. Having said that, we did enough to get through but now we need to lift things for Sunday,” admits O’Rourke.

“While Kilcoo have come close to losing their crown in Down on occasions — this year their semi-final game against Clonduff went to penalties, while the final against Warrenpoint went to extra-time — they always seem to manage to hit good form in the Ulster Club series.

Malachy O'Rourke respects Kilcoo's overall quality

“They appear to become liberated when they reach the provincial competition and they have been really impressive in beating Enniskillen and Ballybay so far. They have scored 5-28 in those two games and that’s definitely something for us to have to take on board. Memories of last year when we lost to Kilcoo at the semi-final stage are still vivid from our perspective.

“Let’s just say that we have been well warned about the dangers that they will undoubtedly pose this time. The challenge for us will be to try and cope with those dangers.

“And, let it be said, they will come from all over the field. Kilcoo are not just depending on one or two forwards. Indeed, they have a lot of threats throughout their team so let’s just say that we will have a lot of fires to try and put out. This will be a big ask but we will have to show that we are up for what will be a major test no matter how you look at things.”

O’Rourke believes that Kilcoo’s change of manager from Mickey Moran to Conleith Gilligan has been “seamless” and feels this has buoyed the Down side’s hopes of more success.

The likes of Cathal Mulholland in the Glen defence are expected to come under heavy pressure from Kilcoo’s renowned lightning counter-thrusts which, when complemented by their overall work-rate, tend to bring teams to their knees.

While Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley will endeavour to give Glen an advantage at midfield, the ceaseless foraging of players such as Conor Laverty, Ceilum Doherty and Ryan Johnston can disrupt even the best-laid opposition strategies.

Throw in the fact that Darryl Branagan, Miceal Rooney, Anthony Morgan and Aaron Morgan are positively flourishing in the All-Ireland champions’ line-up just now and it becomes even more clear why Glen must hit the ground running on this occasion.

“Kilcoo are blessed with very fast, mobile players throughout their team,” adds O’Rourke “Quite a number of them are in the prime of their careers with loads of running in them. When you look at people like Ryan McEvoy, Dylan Ward, Daryl Branagan and the three Johnston brothers, you see players who are not only great athletes but emerging leaders as they move along.”