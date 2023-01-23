Glen to ask for review over Kilmacud Crokes’ 16th man in All-Ireland senior club football final

GAA

Glen are to seek clarification from the Central Competitions Control Committee over the presence of a 16th Kilmacud Crokes player on the field at the end of their All-Ireland senior club football final in Croke Park yesterday.

Dara Mullin was one of two substitutions made in the 63rd minute as Glen prepared to take a 45. But instead of coming off he took up a position on the Crokes goal line to defend the incoming kick.

Glen went short and Conleth McGuckian shot narrowly wide, with referee Derek O’Mahony blowing the final whistle at the next kick-out, heralding a 1-11 to 1-9 Crokes’ win – redemption almost 12 months on from their agonising defeat at the same stage to Kilcoo.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke immediately poured cold water on an objection in his post-match comments but the club’s chairman Barry Slowey had a somewhat different take later in the evening that left the door open for one.

“We have been made aware that potentially a rule was broken, and the club will be seeking clarification from the GAA on it,” he said in a statement.

Under the Rules of Specification and Control 6.44 (b) (i) in part one of the Official Guide, the award of a game to the opposing team, a replay, or a fine, is the suite of penalty options for a team that breaches the regulations regarding an excessive number of their players on the field at one time.

This can come from a “proven objection” or an “inquiry of the committee in charge” in this case the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC).

But it is not as black and white as it once was, with a “depending on circumstances” clause now giving some latitude as to the extent of the penalty. In some respects the onus would appear to be on Glen to object but it could still be open to the CCCC to weigh up the “circumstances” and what, if any, advantage Mullin’s presence on the line gave Crokes.

O’Rourke (left) wasn’t in favour of objecting. “I can’t speak for the club or anything else but I don’t think that’s how the club operates,” he said.

“We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look, that (16 players) shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

Crokes had Paul Mannion back in action after a four-month absence with manager Robbie Brennan admitting it was a “massive, massive gamble” after his recovery from ankle surgery.

He also said last year’s defeat should have “broken us”.