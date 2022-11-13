Heroic Kevin McShane hits double whammy to save Cargin on day of high drama

Ulster Club SFC

It took a penalty shoot-out after an epic 80-plus minutes of football at Corrigan Park, but Antrim champions Cargin held their nerve to progress at the expense of Donegal’s Naomh Conaill.

Twice the Antrim champions had Kevin McShane to thank, firstly when getting a touch to the net with the last act of normal time to rescue a draw and again at the end of extra-time with an audacious score to force penalties. The Glenties men will be wondering just how they lost, having seemed to have the game won on a couple of occasions, but Cargin refused to give up, fuelled by past disappointments.

“You can see what it means to everybody,” said Cargin manager, Ronan Devlin.

“We didn’t ignore the elephant in the room and said that we had never won in Ulster, but the aim wasn’t to win a game in Ulster, it was to be the best we could be and we’ll see how far we can go. This is better than winning the county final.”

The first half gave little indication of the drama to come as Naomh Conaill led 0-6 to 0-3.

Cargin rattled off three points on the spin through Jamie Gribbin, Pat Shivers and Tomás McCann and were one adrift when Naomh Conaill’s Keelan McGill was black-carded on 49 minutes.

Then came what seemed a big moment as Odhran Doherty broke forward for Glenties and picked out John O’Malley to find the net. That goal separated the sides deep in stoppage time, but Michael McCann went short to brother Tomás from a 45 with the last play of the game, he dropped in an inviting ball for McShane to touch to the net and force extra-time with the sides tied at 1-9.

Naomh Conaill made the better start in the added period with Kieran Gallagher palming to the net, but Cargin responded with Sean O’Neill seeing his palmed effort, but Kieran Close would rattle the net. Naomh Conaill thought they had won it with Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí fisting over as the clock struck 20, but there was one more play and again it was McShane the Cargin hero to force penalties.

It was the Antrim men who held their nerve in the shoot-out with Michael McCann, Tomás McCann and Pat Shivers on target, while Charles McGuinness was the only Naomh Conaill man to find the net as John McNabb thwarted Ciaran Thompson and Dermott Molloy, leaving Cahir Donnelly to send Cargin into the semi-final.

CARGIN: J McNabb (0-1f); K O’Boyle, J Crozier, C Donnelly (0-1); K McShane (1-1), J Laverty, S O’Neill (0-1); J Carron G McCann; C Bradley, J Gribbin (0-1), P McCann; M McCann (0-1), P Shivers (0-3), T McCann (0-2)

Subs: M Kelly for P McCann (12), K Close (1-1) for C Bradley (51), B Kelly for G McCann (55), E Quinn (0-1) for M Kelly (60+2), R Gribbin for J Crozier (ET 10), R Devlin for S O’Neill (ET 16)

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; K McGettigan (0-1), AJ Gallagher, J Campbell; E O’Donnell, M Boyle, E Wade; C Thompson (0-2f), J Mac Ceallbhuí (0-5); K McGill, O Doherty, E Doherty; J O’Malley (1-0), C McGuinness (0-2f), L McLoone (0-1)

Subs: U Doherty for M Boyle (45), D Molloy (0-1) for J O’Malley (55), K Gallagher (1-1) for O Doherty (60), O Doherty for L McLoone (ET 1), D Gildea for O Doherty (ET 10), L McLoone for E Waide (ET 16)

Referee: Kevin Fallon (Armagh).