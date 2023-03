Kilkenny are back in the All-Ireland Hurling Final and Brian Cody will once again be the man patrolling the sidelines as the Cats take on Limerick

A couple of years before he was the 19-year-old who squeezed into the starting line-up of the Kilkenny team for the 1973 All-Ireland Final — a 1-21 to 1-14 loss to Limerick no less — Brian Cody was a teenager surrounded by men on a journey into the unknown.