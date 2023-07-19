How Ulster duo are inspiring Kerry’s bid to retain the All-Ireland crown

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor has his side one win away from retaining the Sam Maguire

Two Ulster men are already fully immersed in Kerry’s preparations to retain the All-Ireland senior football title which they won last year when they beat Galway in the Final.

With Dublin now looming on the horizon in Sunday week’s decider at Croke Park (3.30pm), manager Jack O’Connor is overseeing an intense build-up to what he views as a game that will highlight his team’s power surge.

Armagh man Jason McGahan — he hails from Tullysaran a few miles outside the city — and Tyrone native Paddy Tally who is from Galbally both fulfil important roles with the Kerry management team, McGahan as Head of Athletic Development and Tally as coach.

Both played their part in helping the team lift the Sam Maguire Cup last year but there would appear to be an even greater determination to land football’s biggest prize this time round.

Kerry’s Graham O'Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, David Clifford and Tom O'Sullivan celebrate victory over Derry

McGahan’s expertise in terms of fitness and athleticism has served the Kingdom well since he was brought on board and it was no surprise that his imprint was very noticeable in the manner in which the team closed out Sunday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final against Derry.

It’s McGahan’s penchant for continuing to challenge his players to further improve their fitness and stamina levels that have helped the side gain their consistency and bolster their commitment in their ongoing quest for more success.

“While it was a tremendous feeling to share in the All-Ireland Final success last year, the hope is that we can retain the trophy this time round. Obviously we face a very tough challenge but this is where we want to be when all is said and done,” maintains McGahan.

McGahan’s adherence to a strict training regime has certainly benefited Kerry while Tally’s coaching expertise has not only enhanced his own reputation of late but brought an even more forceful dimension to the Kingdom’s overall play.

Known for his attention to detail and his desire to see teams adhere to a strategic plan, he has installed a unity and sense of purpose in the Kerry side that sees the players adhere to a designated plan with which the team is comfortable.

While Tally gained recognition and indeed high praise with both Galway and Down, it’s with Kerry that he has made a particularly significant mark to date as the team seek to regain their status as a football superpower.

And Tally is fully aware that his coaching attributes will now be tested to the full by a Dublin side that underlined their tactical nous and ferocious appetite by the clinical manner in which they closed out their semi-final victory over a Monaghan side that had stayed on their shoulder for the best part of the contest before they were brought to their knees.

Tally’s detailed defensive knowledge has benefited all the teams with which he has been associated including indeed the St Mary’s University College side that caused a surprise by striding to their Sigerson Cup triumph in 2017 with Tally calling the shots in an exemplary manner.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor is hopeful that Tally’s contribution will manifest itself on Sunday week and he was fulsome in his praise for Derry after last weekend’s encounter.

Indeed, he was passionate in his observations about Ciaran Meenagh’s courageous Oak Leaf side.

“Listen, this Derry outfit is a very, very good team. It took us to put everything into it to win the game in the end,” explained O’Connor.

“We certainly learned from this contest and now we have to bring our best form to the table against Dublin.”