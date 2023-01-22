‘I can’t speak for the club, but I just think we’ll accept we got beat’ – Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke
The presence on the field of 16 Kilmacud Crokes players at the end of the All-Ireland club final in Croke Park is unlikely to raise an objection from the Ulster champions
Colm Keys
An objection from Glen over the presence on the field of 16 Kilmacud Crokes players at the end of their All-Ireland club final in Croke Park this evening is thought unlikely, based on the post-match comments of their manager Malachy O'Rourke.