'I despair of things': Ulster Schools chief blasts proposals for change in GAA structures

Hitting out: Ulster Schools chief Jimmy Smyth is strongly opposed to the motion which will be heard at Congress

A motion going forward to this weekend's GAA Congress, seeking to finish the All-Ireland Schools' 'A' and 'B' football competitions by the fifth Sunday in the year, while also scrapping the 'C' and 'D' competitions, has drawn a disgusted response from one of the most respected figures in Ulster Schools' GAA.

Jimmy Smyth, chairman of Ulster Schools and captain of the Armagh side in the 1977 All-Ireland final, has pointed out the gross misunderstandings that Motion 41 on the Clár of this weekend's Congress will impose on a generation of school footballers.

Effectively, it squeezes senior 'A' and 'B' competitions into an 11-week block at a time when club juvenile and minor programmes are at their busiest.

A number of speakers are expected to provide serious opposition to the motion at this weekend's Congress at Croke Park.

In terms of simply scheduling the competitions under the proposal, Smyth believes it is unworkable.

"If you want a competition to be finished at All-Ireland level by the end of one month, you have to have your provincial competitions finished by the end of the previous month," explained Smyth.

"Now, the previous month is December, and you have at least a week or a fortnight out of that because you are coming up to Christmas.

"But anybody with any insight into education, at least in the north and I am quite sure it applies in the south, knows that December is one of the busiest times of the year.

"Not just in terms of education, but in extra-curricular activities; school plays, concerts, different things like that where pupils tend to let their hair down."

He continued: "As well as that, there are a lot of exams and so on. In other words, school life runs on.

"What we have done with the schools is try to work around the school programme and those that are involved in it, and we draw up our programme accordingly."

Under the new proposals, various competitions would actually run into each other, with the Rannafast Cup in Ulster taking place before Christmas.

Those involved with schools' GAA also feel taken for granted after the overhaul of the entire system whereby colleges and schools merged, and required a very careful restructuring four years ago.

"There was an awful lot of work that was done on the ground by the volunteers to make sure that the competitions we were offering students were meaningful and structured and fitted into the school programme. Then along comes this," stated Smyth.

If the motion is carried, the GAA would also be effectively ending two competitions at 'C' and 'D' level, insisting those are played only at provincial level. The two All-Ireland trophies for these competitions are the Edmund Ignatius Rice and the Michael Cusack Cups.

"So what you are immediately doing is introducing an elitism to these (senior) competitions," Smyth insisted.

"You are saying to the small school, 'You boys don't really matter. What does your competition matter really? We will look after the big schools'.

"Now, what you are going to get out of that is No.1 you are going to get disappointment - but No.2 you are also going to get the player who would like to play at All-Ireland level, he will think of moving schools.

"The ramifications of that for the small schools are huge. They could lose their star player to the big school in town to pursue a dream of winning an All-Ireland schools' medal.

"I despair of things to tell you the truth. I do not see the logic of this whatsoever."

Seeking to move another set of competitions in time for the 2020-2021 academic year, just two months after the publication of the Fixtures Review Committee findings, is another example of how ad-hoc these arrangements are, according to Smyth.

"I wasn't privy to what went on in the inner circles, but the Club Players' Association were not pleased that they were not given any input into it. They felt it was a fait accompli. The Gaelic Players' Association are up in arms about it as well," he said.

"The only people who seem to be pleased with it are the people who drew up these plans in the first place. There doesn't appear to be any joined-up thinking. There can't be joined-up thinking when, the day before a meeting in Cork, you introduce new changes to an Under-20 competition that nobody knew anything about.

"There are so many things going on behind doors that people are not aware of. There are fait accomplis, then people are told to make the best out of things.

"Anybody involved in fixtures knows how difficult it is at this time of the year to get pitches, then you take vagaries in the weather. Don't forget, players are playing out of school.

"These boys are students, and there are things that go on in schools at this time of the year and we are trying to tip-toe around all of those."