‘I just couldn’t manage against my own children’ – Ballybay manager steps aside for Ulster club clash

Jerome Johnston has confirmed that he is stepping aside as Ballybay joint-manager for their AIB Ulster club senior football quarter-final against Kilcoo this Sunday.

Family ties had left Johnston in an impossible bind, and he won’t be in Clones because he “just couldn’t manage against my own children.”

Three of his sons – Jerome Jnr, Ryan and Shealan – are part of the Kilcoo panel along with six nephews, the five Branagans and Ceilum Doherty.

The reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions from Down could face a stern test against Monaghan opponents who have already toppled Crossmaglen last Saturday night – but they now must plot an even bigger scalp without any input from Johnston. Instead, co-manager Mark Doran will assume full control.

It had been rumoured in recent days that Johnston would step aside this weekend; now he has confirmed so in an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Before I even met with Ballybay, it was made clear I couldn't coach against Kilcoo," he outlined.

"I've had messages from both sets of players, messages that I value so much I cannot even explain. But, how could I manage against my own children?"

Johnston, who lives in the same house as two of his Kilcoo footballer sons, added: "I've built a great bond with the boys from Ballybay and I'm proud of them. I've stepped back, I won't be coaching Ballybay against my club and I've removed myself from the WhatsApp group.

"I informed the players after the Crossmaglen game. It was emotional and I am torn, but I just couldn't manage against my own children.

"That was accepted when I took the job with Mark Doran and we got to work."