I knew there was potential and the players have shown their hunger, says Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke

Being honest, Malachy O’Rourke couldn’t have known if coming back for another year with Glen was the wisest thing. Having won their first ever Derry title, there was a slight chance that their performances might have slipped.

But instead, it was the pushing and forcing the issue by players around the fringes that has made the different in 2022 and this year, driving their ambitions ever higher.

“I knew there was an awful lot of potential in the group. I suppose the one thing you don’t know, because when a club wins a county title for the first time in their history, it is very easy for fellas to dine out on that for a wee while and for fellas to take it easy next year and say, we might get back another year,” O’Rourke explains.

“Right from the start, the boys showed that hunger. Other lads that mightn’t have played as much last year, the likes of Cathal Mulholland who scored a brilliant point in the second half, Cathal missed most of last year with an injury, he did an awful lot of work to get himself back and be ready to play this year.

“There was other boys like that, as well. I knew the boys were really hungry, but Derry is a very tough county to get through. We couldn’t look ahead at all, it was just navigating that. Once we did, we then set our sights on Ulster and just delighted to be here.”

While they had carried one of the favourites’ tags from early on, their route in Ulster was trying. A flair-packed Errigal Ciran followed by a gnarly Cargin team had to be dealt with. But beating Kilcoo in the Ulster club final has set the club aflame.

“Kilcoo, we said before the game, are the standard-bearers. Their record is second to none,” O’Rourke points out.

“They were in an All-Ireland final, came back to win Ulster and then the All-Ireland. So you can’t get much better than that. So we were judging ourselves off them. The fact that we came so close the year before and were then able to come back and beat them, no doubt it does help the confidence. We knew if we got our own game right, we wouldn’t be far away.”

In order to make a final, sacrifices had to be made. Christmas was a lean one around Maghera. The Ulster final itself was cutting it fine so there was a bit of celebrating for sure, but the momentum hasn’t been allowed to slow.

More damaging to the players hasn’t been the goose-fat roasties, but a few coughs, sniffles and flus that the world seems to be suffering with right now.

“Just, it was a case of managing the players. At this stage, they’re not going to be that much fitter. But it’s a case of keeping them fresh and doing the work,” O’Rourke adds.

“Every team you play, they have different strengths. You have to see how you play against these boys and that’s more or less what we tried to do.”

“We did start very well. But there was ups and downs in the game.”

And now for Kilmacud.

“Probably history does show that it is in advantage in that a lot of teams that are beat, come back and win it the next year. And Kilmacud, I suppose, will feel that they could have won it last year.

“They have an awful lot of quality on the field. They also have an awful lot of experience playing in Croke Park. They have played a lot of their games there, so they have a lot of advantages in their favour.

“But that’s another part of the challenge. There’s nothing we can do about that. We can only do our own side of things right and see where that takes us.”