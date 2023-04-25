‘I’m for Catholic education’ says incoming GAA President and Co Armagh principal Jarlath Burns

The incoming president of the GAA has said while he supports integrated education, he is for “Catholic education” as he prepares to step down from education for the world of sport.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Jarlath Burns who is the current principal of St Paul’s High School in Co Armagh said he believed it wasn’t the duty of Catholic education to “indoctrinate” when speaking about how the education system would look in a united Ireland.

“I’m not against integrated education, but I am for Catholic education,” he said.

“Catholic education is not education for Catholics; we have children who are avowed atheists, and we have Muslim and Protestant children here too,

“It is not the duty of Catholic education to indoctrinate and, if you have a child of Muslim faith, it is your duty to teach them their religion.”

Mr Burns will soon step down from his principal duties at St Paul’s, which is one of the most heavily oversubscribed in Northern Ireland. ahead of a three-year term as the president of the GAA .

He said his philosophy in teaching implores children to have a focus on the “world around them.”

“I’ve been teaching in the same school for 32 years. We believe in every child having the same opportunities. For pupils up to the age of 14, we set our own curriculum and we have a big focus on getting them out to enjoy nature and discover the world around them.

“Because we want them outside enjoying nature and discovering the world around them, we don’t promote homework. Parents understand why; it’s counterproductive in the early years (of second-level).

Also in the wide-ranging interview, Mr Burns discusses his invitations to the Orange Order to come and host talks with his pupils.

He said the act “raised eyebrows” amongst the school, but insists its about ensuring teachers are the “best leaders” and have a “vision and ability to gain consensus.”

“I hope to bring my communication skills to bear as president to help people understand each other.”

The incoming GAA chief also said there was “no safeguarding” during his own school days, when he attended St Colman’s College in Newry who employed Father Malachy Finnegan in the 1980s.

Last year a man was awarded £30,000 in damages after he accused the notorious paedophile priest of "excessively hugging" him.

“Nobody had the ability to verbalise what was happening. There was no safeguarding, but we knew when we got to the older years of school to warn the first years not to be in the room alone with him,” said Mr Burns.

"Other priests, however, inspired me to be a better person and I would not define my education by that man.”

The school principal also spoke about attending Pride with some of his pupils, as St Paul’s has several transgender and LGBT pupils.

"I encourage our pupils to attend the annual Pride event in Newry. It’s not about toleration or acceptance, but celebrating our diversity and humanity. I have no regrets; it showed the type of school we are.”