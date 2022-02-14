In pictures: St Mary’s seal second MacRory Cup success in five years as skipper Eoin McEvoy ‘overcome by emotion’ after win over Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity 0-8 St Mary’s 2-9

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Final, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 13/2/2022 Holy Trinity Cookstown vs St. Mary's Magherafelt St Mary's Niall O’Donnell is presented with the Man of the Match award by Kevin Heavern, Head of Marketing at Danske Bank Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

The words seventh heaven may have been largely irrelevant to St Mary’s, Magherafelt skipper Eoin McEvoy up until yesterday when they suddenly took on a whole new meaning.

Having just led his team to a second MacRory Cup triumph in five years, McEvoy could only drink in the significance of the achievement when he found himself engulfed by excited supporters on the Athletic Grounds, Armagh playing pitch just after referee Paul Faloon sounded the final whistle.

The Magherafelt team’s triumph had its roots in a stunning opening to the contest that yielded 1-3 in the first six minutes and a ten-minute third quarter scoring blitz that brought five unanswered points.

In the intervening periods a gallant Cookstown side, bidding to get their hands on the trophy for the first time, could only muster occasional flashes of danger and were rather too reliant on eliciting scores from frees.

For McEvoy, yesterday represented the biggest sporting occasion in his life to date.

“I thought the boys played superbly. We knew that Holy Trinity would be very tough opponents and they were still very much in it half-time. But the five points we got in the third quarter certainly stood to us. We realised at half-time that we would have to step it up and that’s just what we did. Thankfully things worked out for us at the end of the day and I have to say we are truly delighted about that,” said McEvoy afterwards.

“I am overcome by emotion to tell you the truth because this means so much to everyone at our school. To repeat a MacRory Cup triumph five years after our last success is a massive bonus for us.

“But we now have to turn our attention to the Hogan Cup and our forthcoming All-Ireland colleges semi-final. This will be a whole new challenge but we will keep our heads down and work hard in the meantime.”

Despite their first-half dominance, the St Mary’s interval lead of 2-1 to 0-4 appeared rather tenuous but ten minutes into the second-half the picture had been transformed.

Tom Shivers, Ruairi Forbes, John Lavery, Joshua Cassidy and man of the match Niall O’Donnell all hit the target as the Tyrone school romped into a 2-6 to 0-4 lead.

Holy Trinity offered token resistance via a brace of points from Shea Lawn and another from impressive substitute Terry Devlin but St Mary’s had by then taken total command.

In scoring 1-3 and having a hand in his team’s other goal, man of the match O’Donnell certainly left a big impression and might well have had more scores but for ill-luck.

Holy Trinity joint manager John McKeever afterwards admitted that his side had found the going tough.

“We knew that St Mary’s would be well organised and we left ourselves with too much to do. I thought we played well in spasms but you have to hand it to St Mary’s. The goals were tough at the time they came from our perspective and they certainly helped to give St Mary’s momentum at the start of the game,” admitted McKeever.

“We were only three points down at half-time but St Mary’s are a superb team. They are well-drilled by Kevin Brady and his management team – all we can say is fair play to them and congratulations.”

St Mary’s, Magherafelt scorers: N O’Donnell 1-3, Cahir Quinn 1-0, R McEldowney 0-1, T Shivers 0-1, R Forbes 0-2, J Lavery 0-1, J Cassidy 0-1,

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown scorers: S Quinn 0-2 (1f), S Lawn 0-2 (2f), R McHugh 0-2, T Devlin 0-1, R Quinn 0-1.

St Mary’s, Magherafelt: J Gribbin; C Heron, N Rafferty, S Matterson; R Walls, E McEvoy, R Forbes; L Convery, R McEldowney; B Kelly, C Johnston, J Lavery; C Quinn, T Shivers, N O’Donnell. Subs: J Cassidy for Quinn (39), L Bradley for Lavery (60).

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown: R Smith; S O’Hare, C Kelly, L Cullen; M Devlin, B Hampsey, C Devlin; R McHugh, B Ryan; O O’Driscoll, S Quinn, J Martin; S Lawn, P Loughran, R Quinn. Subs: T Devlin for O’Driscoll (12), M McElhatton for Loughran (40), S Hughes for Devlin (40), R Nelis for Quinn (54), K Hampsey for Cullen (60).

Referee : Paul Faloon (Down)