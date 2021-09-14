Inter-county players show support for radical All-Ireland Championship shake-up

Intercounty footballers are coming out strongly in favour of the proposal for a league-based championship model.

The GPA is currently canvassing members on two separate blueprints for a revamped inter-county football season, and it’s understood they are leaning heavily towards the more radical option.

The alternative proposal – a tweaked provincial system that would see the three lowest-ranked counties in Leinster and bottom team in Ulster switch to Connacht/Munster – has garnered far less support to date.

It remains highly debatable, however, whether either proposal will gain sufficient support at GAA Special Congress, where a 60pc threshold of delegates is required, later this autumn.

In that scenario, the 2022 race for Sam Maguire would revert to either the Super 8s structure trialled in 2018-’19 or, far more likely, the old qualifier system that preceded it.

However, the Belfast Telegraph has learned that players are backing moves for change.

The GPA has been canvassing inter-county footballers among its membership as part of the final stages of consultation on the Fixtures Taskforce football championship proposals.

All male football members have been provided with a video demonstration which outlines details of the two proposals going before Congress, which will take place ‘in person’, probably on the last weekend in October.

A sub-committee of the GPA’s National Executive Committee will consider latest feedback from players on the final proposals before establishing its final position by the end of September.

It is believed there has been strong support to date for Proposal B, which would see the National Football League relocated to the summer months and run off as a basis for qualification to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland SFC. League positions would also feed into who enters the Tailteann Cup for lower-tier counties.

Under this plan, the provincial championships would be retained as stand-alone competitions and run off in the spring.

It’s understood that support for this proposal is predicated on it being more closely aligned with several of the GPA’s core principles.

These include maximising the number of championship games to allow for greater development across all divisions; providing an opportunity for all teams to compete for Sam Maguire; providing the greatest opportunity for the Tailteann Cup to succeed; and adding greater uncertainty to the outcome of championship games, given that teams would regularly compete against others at a similar level.

By contrast, there has been less support for Proposal A, which advocates a provincial structure that has, as its starting point, eight teams of four.

To achieve this rebalancing act, three counties from Leinster and one from Ulster would ultimately end up competing in either Connacht or Munster. The identity of those counties would be decided either based on league standings or the loss of a preliminary round in their home province.

However, it’s understood that players have voiced concerns at being asked to compete outside of the provinces to which they are traditionally accustomed.