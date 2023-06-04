IRA victims’ group calls on GAA to end ‘glorification’ of terror

‘Concern’ voiced over memorials to Provos and pro-IRA chanting at grounds and games

Michelle O’Neill, left, at the unveiling of a monument to three IRA men who were members of Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAA club in Co Tyrone

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has been accused of “glorifying terrorism” by a Troubles victims’ group during a meeting in Dublin.

GAA grounds and memorials named after members of the IRA were among the topics raised by South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), a group that represents victims of Republican and Loyalist violence on both sides of the border.

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said those in attendance last Friday “expressed our concerns at behaviours which have been present within the games”, adding this included “the enabling of memorials to be erected within gaelic clubs where players are not remembered as gaels but as members of the Provisional IRA”.

He asked GAA officials to “re-examine its code of conduct around these issues”, including how it manages the occasional perceived “pro-IRA chanting” by some of its supporters.

Mr Donaldson said SEFF has asked the GAA to review the behaviour of clubs but also “those attending games” adding “there would exist a willingness to sanction those who engage in behaviour which falls beneath that behaviour code”.

“There has also been a series of occasions where clubs and sections of fans have been found to have engaged in pro-terror chants which are highly offensive to those impacted by Provisional IRA violence and there also remains a series of clubs and trophies named after terrorists who were guilty of crimes against their own neighbours,” he added.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland and First Minister Designate, last year attended the unveiling of a monument to three IRA men who were members of Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAA club, in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

Michelle O’Neill, left, at the unveiling of a monument to three IRA men who were members of Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAA club in Co Tyrone

Lochrie/Campbell GAA Park in Dromintee, south Armagh is named after IRA members Jim Lochrie and Sean Campbell who were killed when a land mine exploded prematurely at Kelly’s Road, Killeen in 1975.

An under-12s football contest is played at Cardinal O’Donnell Park, west Belfast, in honour of the IRA veteran Joe Cahill, who died in 2004.

Cahill joined the IRA aged 18 and was convicted for his part in killing Catholic police officer and father-of-10 Patrick Murphy, in 1942. He was a key figure in founding the Provisional IRA in 1969.

Mr Donaldson said the SEFF group is not “GAA haters or bashers”, noting several of their members are involved in gaelic games or have family members participating in them.

The meeting had been “constructive” and he acknowledged “the positive contribution gaelic games make within society in providing professional development opportunities for many people”.

The engagement with the GAA was “positive with a lot of openness and an acknowledgement that its messaging from leadership level needs to permeate right throughout the organisation.”​

Earlier this year a video taken during Armagh’s victory over Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship appeared to show a group of fans chanting the line “Ooh ah, up the Ra” from the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony.

Last year the Orange Order launched a probe into a social media video allegedly showing a group singing and mocking the 2011 murder of Irish language teacher Michaela McAreavey.

The chanting about the daughter of veteran GAA manager Mickey Harte was condemned as “appalling” by then Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Donaldson said SEFF is in the process of requesting meetings and engagements with other organisations and institutions, including the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

“There can be no justification or space given for the promotion or facilitation of terrorism, nor anything which seeks to diminish the impact of violence within this society. We trust the GAA will wish to partner with us in this journey and will wish to lead by example,” he said.

Ulster GAA have been contacted for further comment.