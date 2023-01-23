'It's a travesty' - Joe Brolly calls on All-Ireland club final to be replayed after '16th man' controversy

GAA

The scene at the end of the All-Ireland senior club football final

Joe Brolly says the All-Ireland club football final should be replayed after it appeared that winners Kilmacud Crokes had 16 players on the field in the closing moments.

Trailing by two points, Glen had one last 45 to try and snatch a winning goal. Their attempt went wide and the Dublin side were crowned the winners, but photos emerged on social media after the game that showed Kilmacud having 16 players on the field defending the 45.

Dara Mullin was one of two substitutions made by Kilmacud in the 63rd minute as Glen prepared to take the 45. But instead of coming off he took up a position on the Crokes goal line to defend the incoming kick.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke immediately poured cold water on an objection in his post-match comments but the club’s chairman Barry Slowey had a somewhat different take later in the evening that left the door open for one.

“We have been made aware that potentially a rule was broken, and the club will be seeking clarification from the GAA on it,” he said in a statement.

Under the Rules of Specification and Control 6.44 (b) (i) in part one of the Official Guide, the award of a game to the opposing team, a replay, or a fine, is the suite of penalty options for a team that breaches the regulations regarding an excessive number of their players on the field at one time.

This can come from a “proven objection” or an “inquiry of the committee in charge” in this case the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC).

Writing on Twitter, Joe Brolly said that a replay would be the 'honourable course' of action.

"Dara Mullin was subbed, stayed on & defended the goal line for the last 45," Brolly wrote.

"It was a flagrant breach at a critical moment. This wasn’t a player straying over the sideline, not interfering with play.