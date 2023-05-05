Jacqueline Rafferty: Tributes paid to popular ‘GAA legend’ from Co Armagh

Jacqueline Rafferty receiving her Hall of Fame award from Lissummon GFC in November 2022

Respects and condolences have been paid to a woman in Newry that passed away this week.

Jacqueline Rafferty volunteered for Lissummon Gaelic Football Club for over 40 years, and spent two decades on the executive committee as treasurer.

In a heartfelt tribute, the club said: “It is with profound sadness that the entire Lissummon community has learned of the untimely passing of our beloved Gael Jacqueline.

"A sincere friend, a helpful neighbour, a generous lady, a charity fundraiser, a Lissummon GAA legend, she will be greatly missed by everyone across our entire community and beyond."

Jacqueline was also described as a “kind, considerate and truly devoted club officer” and was the recipient of the club’s Hall of Fame award at its 50th anniversary gala ball last November “for her selfless devotion and generosity”.

A social media statement added that she worked tirelessly behind the scenes at many events, fronted the organising committees for multiple fundraisers, and used her accounting experience to help with club finances and its weekly Lotto sales.

“As a community and individuals we all have our beautiful memories to savour and share of this inspirational and wonderful lady in the days ahead,” the club continued.

"We will join together and be there for Jacqueline’s family to support them and each another as we all come to terms with this sorrowing news.”

Jacqueline had previously lost her brother Adrian to leukaemia in 2014 and subsequently set up Run For Raff, an event that has since continued to raise thousands of pounds for charities in his memory.

Neighbouring GAA club Redmond O'Hanlon, who is organising this year’s Run For Raff fundraiser, also shared their condolences.

“Jacqueline was a beautiful lady who was deeply involved in the GAA and was at the heart of her club… amidst her own grief, she worked tirelessly to help make a difference for others in the future.”

Furthermore, the late Co Armagh woman volunteered with another charity, Run For Autism HAND.

The organisation said: “It's with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of our great friend and volunteer Jacqueline Rafferty.

“Jacqueline like her brother Adrian RIP was very much part of Run For Autism HAND, Jacqueline has been with us from we were formed in 2007.

“We were always praised for our after-event tea in Lissummon, this was always led by Jacqueline and her team of volunteers, she never created a fuss, just got on quietly with her job.

"Jacqueline, like her brother Adrian gave of their precious time to so many charity events and we were so blessed to have them on our team.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Denis, Claudine, to her entire family circle, to the people of Lissummon, friends and neighbours at this extremely difficult time. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Jacqueline is survived by her partner Denis, sister-in-law Claudine and wider family circle.

Her funeral details are yet to be announced.