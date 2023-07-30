James McCarthy: ‘We were disappointed how we handled ourselves for the last two years. There's something different in the air this year’

Nine-time All-Ireland winner James McCarthy has said victorious Dublin were spurred to glory after two years of disappointment.

Dublin, back in their first All-Ireland final since 2020, edged out Kerry to bring Sam Maguire back to the capital once again in an enthralling final.

"It was a tough few years. We had to fight hard for that. It is only on the players, nothing on the management,” said captain McCarthy.

"We were disappointed how we handled ourselves for the last two years, we were very disappointed how we lost those two semi-finals. There's something different in the air this year. We got together, worked hard, and went for it with every game.

"When it came to the crunch, players stood up. Cian Murphy came on today and won a few kick outs. We needed everyone to get us over the line today. That was special. Truly special.”

An emotional Paul Mannion hailed the Dublin supporters in the stands as the difference as the Boys in Blue came from behind to beat Kerry 1-15 to 1-13 in the All-Ireland final.

"We were disappointed to concede just before the half there,” he said.

“We knew that we were right in the game and we just needed to take control of it. We just needed to keep doing what we were doing in the first half. (Be) defensively solid and we knew that we would create chances."

“When we're getting squeezed on like we were in the second half, it gives us a massive boost. The supporters were unbelievable and that got us over the line."

The forward held nothing back with his assessment on the Dubs’ two point victory.

"It was a battle from start to finish,” he said. Fifteen men out there on their feet. We wore each other down. They are a great side with lots of great players.

“We knew that we had to work hard. We knew that if we made tackles we would get turnovers, we could play our game and we would have had a chance."

“We're a very tight knit bunch without us,” he referred to veterans like himself, Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey,

“The bond has grown over the last nine months, since losing last year and losing the year before. It was tough to watch. The lads took a lot of learnings and lessons from that. It is so sweet to get it back. We knew we had another one in us."