James Sargent on target as 14-man Derry reach All-Ireland minor final at Dublin’s expense

All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Derry 3-11 Dublin 1-8

Dublin goalkeeper Cillian Murray fails to stop the penalty of James Sargent of Derry. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Derry remain on course for a sixth minor title after accounting for a previously unbeaten Dublin in Armagh, the Ulster side winning 3-11 to 1-8.

Leading by three points at half time, Derry had to play the second half with 14 men after goalkeeper Jack McCloy was shown a red card before the restart for an incident in the tunnel at the break.

A gung-ho first half saw Dublin create the first of three goal chances as early as the first minute when Noah Byrne pulled wide before Lenny Cahill tapped over free.

Derry had a James Sargent shot saved before Eamon Young levelled matters and Ger Dillon added a free.

Luke O’Boyle and Byrne missed two further Dublin goal chances and it was Derry shot themselves into a 0-4 to 0-3 lead with a Sargent 45 after a John Boyle show was deflected wide.

Tommy Rogers and Ryan Mitchell kicked two fine points apiece with Derry holding a 0-7 to 0-4 interval lead.

Derry had to made a substitution at half time with Karl Campbell coming in after ‘keeper McCloy was shown a red card before the ball was thrown in.

Within six minutes Dublin were level with a goal from substitute Shane Mullarkey fisted to the net after a Paddy Curry pass.

Derry found their feet and drove on and were back in front when Sargent slotted home a 52nd-minute penalty.

Dillon and Johnny McGuckian added points as Derry turned the screw

With 10 minutes to go Luke Grant added a second goal before Cahir Spiers lobbed the keeper, a goal that put the icing on the cake.

SCORERS - Derry: G Dillon 0-5f, J Sargent 1-1, (1-0 pen, 0-1 45), E Young 0-3, L Grant, C Spiers 1-0 each, T Rogers, O Doherty 0-1 each. Dublin: S Mullarkey 1-0, L Cahill 0-4 (0-4f), R Mitchell 0-2, N Byrne, L O’Boyle (45) 0-1 each.

DERRY – J McCloy; F McEldowney, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, J Sargent, O Campbell; C McKaigue, T Rogers; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckian; R Small, J Boyle, O Doherty. Subs: K Campbell for J Boyle (HT), D McNamee for O Doherty (59), KB Mullan for J McGuckian (63),

DUBLIN – C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; P Curry, H Curley, L Cahill. Subs: A O’Reilly for P Coleman (30), S Mullarkey for S Ryan (66), C O’Connor for J Young (50), C McAweeney for H Curley (53), B Kennedy for J O’Sullivan (54)

REF – S Laverty (Antrim)