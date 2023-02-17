Jarlath Burns faces stiff competition for GAA President’s role

As a former captain of Armagh, Jarlath Burns has played in many important matches and come up against fiercely-committed opponents.

Tonight as the GAA Annual Congress gets under way, the Silverbridge clubman will again find himself confronted by a huge test and pitted against formidable rivals when the process of electing a new GAA President to succeed Larry McCarthy takes place.

Three years ago, Burns found himself in the same position but lost out on the fourth count having been regarded as favourite to take the top office.

While Burns was understandably disappointed, his appetite for all things GAA has remained such that he again finds himself again in the role of frontrunner for the post.

To become president of Ireland’s biggest sporting body, school principal Burns will have to fend off the challenge of Offaly’s Pat Teehan and Donegal’s Niall Erskine, both of whom bring considerable credentials to the table.

Teehan is the current Leinster Council chairman who previously served as provincial PRO and vice-chairman. He was Offaly chairman from 2008-2012 and also served as the county’s PRO for a number of years.

Erskine is chairperson of the World GAA Council as well as being a Trustee of the GAA, Central Council delegate for Donegal, a former assistant secretary and secretary of London GAA and ex-Club Development Officer with Killybegs.

It is expected that delegates from the majority of the Ulster counties will weigh in behind Burns, although Erskine is understandably certain to get support from Donegal at the very least, while Teehan could benefit from generous backing from Leinster.

But it is also believed that Burns will capture a healthy ration of votes from the other provinces given his straightforward approach, utter dedication to the cause and passionate desire to see the GAA go from strength to strength.

Well known for his willingness to take on even the most menial tasks and blessed with a personality that allows him to make friends easily, he would undoubtedly prove a powerful figurehead.

It’s only a matter of weeks since the dawn of 2023 but in that period the GAA has been assailed by a myriad problems that demanded firm leadership.

Jarlath Burns can provide just that when all is said and done.